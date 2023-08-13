“The car is doing what I'm asking it to do”: Chase Elliott looking to clinch playoffs spot after qualifying third at Indy

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has presented its fair share of challenges for Chase Elliott. With only three races remaining before the playoffs, Elliott finds himself in a precarious position, currently ranked 22nd in the standings. He trails the coveted playoffs spot by 55 points.

However, a glimmer of hope shines as the Hendrick Motorsports driver secured a promising third-place position during qualifying for the upcoming Indianapolis Cup series race.

Elliott's journey through the 2023 season has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. As the winner of the 2020 Cup Series, the American driver had hoped to maintain his dominant form. Yet, a string of challenges, varying from injury setbacks to strategic hurdles, have left him grappling for consistency.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course has become a pivotal battleground for Elliott's resurgence. His triumphant qualifying performance, securing a coveted third position on the starting grid, has rekindled his confidence and provided a glimmer of optimism for the races ahead.

Elliott shared his thoughts on the upcoming race and his perspective on his performance to Frontstretch ahead of the main race in Indianapolis. Highlighting the synergy he has managed to forge with his vehicle, Chase Elliott remarked:

"The car is doing what I'm asking it to do, so I'm just gonna go to work on trying to clean up a couple of those areas."

Chase Elliott shares the only way he knows how to work

Beyond his own performance, the 27-year-old also expressed a profound appreciation for the unwavering dedication of his team. In the face of adversity, Elliott and his crew remain resolute as he emphasized:

"We are all good. We're continuing to keep our heads down and work. That's the only way we know how."

He continued:

"We're continuing to go through our process every week and make sure we show up to the racetrack prepared."

Chase Elliott emphasized working hard and extracting as much information as possible to meticulously strategize his and his crew's plans. The Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"And when we get here, work through it. Work through every challenge that is ahead of us and as we go through these progressions, make sure that we're extracting all the information we need to get, myself included."

As the NASCAR community eagerly anticipates the Indianapolis Cup Series race, all eyes will be on Chase Elliott and his quest to secure a playoff spot.