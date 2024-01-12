“The car looks like an Easter egg”: Hailie Deegan’s new AM Racing colors for 2024 season sends NASCAR fans buzzing

NASCAR Xfinity Series' newest acquisition Hailie Deegan's brand new paint scheme for the 2024 season has fans talking about the colors involved.

After spending a challenging year in the Craftsman Truck Series with ThorSport Racing, Hailie Deegan found herself without a team at the end of the 2023 season. Often looked up as a representative of women in a male-dominated sport, Deegan failed to find her footing in her previous campaign, concluding her season at 19th position.

However, in an unanticipated move, the 22-year-old racing sensation signed up for a multi-year deal with Xfinity Series outfit AM Racing, receiving promotion in the process. As she prepares for the upcoming season, the team has officially revealed the paint scheme (a vibrant combination of multiple colors such as blue, purple, green, pink, and white) for Deegan's No.15 Ford, leaving fans questioning the color choices.

One X (formerly Twitter) user sarcastically compared the car's color scheme to that of an Easter egg. The user wrote:

"The car looks like an Easter egg."

Another user expressed their disappointment with the paint scheme, writing:

"gross, I normally love pastel colors but on a racecar? no."

A third fan begged to differ, commenting:

"excellent, that will look good in victory lane."

Here are some more fan reactions to Hailie Deegan's No.15 Ford paint scheme for the 2024 season:

What to expect of Hailie Deegan's first full-time Xfinity Series season?

After back-to-back underwhelming performances in the Craftsman Truck Series, fans have set the bar low for the brand-new AM Racing acquisition. Deegan failed to impress during her stint in the Truck, with her best performance being a 17th-place finish in the standings in the 2021 season, her first full-time campaign.

Two similarly underwhelming seasons followed which saw her transition from David Gilliland Racing to ThorSport Racing. Thus, as Hailie Deegan enters her first full-time Xfinity Series season, the expectations vary among fans.

However, Deegan's Xfinity Series debut in 2022 showed a glimpse of her potential with a 13th-place finish at Las Vegas, as she drove for SS Greenlight Racing.

That being said, fans could be cautiously optimistic about Deegan's transition to the Xfinity Series, recognizing her aptitude for racing in cars rather than trucks. It remains to be seen what comes next in the career of the 22-year-old.