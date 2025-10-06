“The car was unreal”: Shane van Gisbergen makes his feelings known on final stage turnaround leading to an ‘awesome battle’ at Charlotte ROVAL 

Shane van Gisbergen expressed his views on the final stage of racing at the Charlotte ROVAL. SVG won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, his fifth consecutive victory in race categories that are considered road/street courses.The race was keenly fought, with SVG rallying from several places behind Kyle Larson, who finished second. In a final sprint finish, Van Gisbergen overtook Larsen, whose car suffered tyre problems toward the end. Following the win, SVG is one victory away from the record set by Jeff Gordon (six consecutive road or street course wins). SVG said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):&quot;The start of that third stage I just didn't have the speed, and both Christopher and Kyle passed me, and I just couldn't get going, you know, and whatever Stephen did or the team did at the pit stop the next set of tires was amazing, and we drove back to them and same on the last set. &quot;The car was just unreal, really fun to be able to come through like that, and yeah it was an awesome battle. It was a little bit rough with Kyle, but it was hard racing, and hopefully everyone enjoyed it.&quot;Other memorable moments in the event included the contests for the playoffs. Ross Chastain was overtaken in the last lap by Denny Hamlin in the last corner. Chastain attempted a risky dive-bombing technique on Hamlin, resulting in a loss of control and a resultant spin for both. Eventually, Joey Logano entered the final playoff spot by a slim margin of four points.Christopher Bell reacts to Shane van Gisbergen dominating Charlotte ROVALChristopher Bell praised Shane van Gisbergen's dominance at the 2025 Charlotte Roval race, calling him a master of road courses. Van Gisbergen won the playoff race dominantly, finishing about 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Larson, with Bell placing third. Despite Bell’s late-race pit stop for fresher tires, Van Gisbergen stayed out on older tires and maintained a commanding lead. Bell said (via NBC sports):“It is that (Shane van Gisbergen) car was what 30 seconds ahead of us. Congratulations to Shane and that Trackhouse team. They have set the bar, and we are all clearly having a hard time getting up to it.”Bell, who's fifth in the playoff standings, acknowledged that Shane van Gisbergen, who's no longer in playoff contention, continues to contend strongly for wins and has had an exceptional rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, with six wins.