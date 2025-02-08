“The ceiling is pretty high at Spire” — Michael McDowell makes his feelings clear on his 2025 move

Michael McDowell changed teams for the new season from Front Row Motorsports to Spire and shared his expectations with Bob Pockrass on the matter. The 40-year-old finished 23rd in the Cup Series standings last year.

McDowell made his debut in the Cup Series in 2008 with Michael Waltrip Racing but didn't win his first race until 2021, in none other than the Daytona 500. He then achieved a second win in in 2023 - the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Last year, he ran his 500th race at Martinsville Speedway.

Although Front Row has been around for longer, Spire has quickly made a name for itself and both have the same number of race victories.

Trending

Ahead of the start of the 2025 season, McDowell has acknowledged that the team is still going through a building process but the ceiling is really high.

"This is going to be a building process, the ceiling is really high at Spire. I feel like we have a lot to achieve and that we can win races and contend for championships, and that's gonna take time. It's a building process," Michael McDowell told Bob Pockrass.

Expand Tweet

He also said that he believes that Spire is further ahead in the same building process, compared to where he was with Front Row and all his previous teams, which include Leavine Family and Michael Waltrip, among others for which he raced only part-time.

"They're (Spire) already so much further ahead of where I'm used to starting... I'm used to building from the thirties, getting to the twenties, and the teens, and then putting yourself in contention. They're (Spire) already in a very good spot."

McDowell has 44 top ten finishes to his name in the Cup Series.

"I want to have results on the racetrack" - Michael McDowell looks ahead to 2025 season

Michael McDowell ended the statement by saying that he wants to have results on the racetrack. Towards that end, and to help ease the transition, his old crew chief, Travis Peterson, followed him to Spire. Moreover, he'll have a new-generation car with advancements in aerodynamics, fuel efficiency, and durability that the team expects to give him the edge he needs.

He's also working hand in hand with his pit crew and data analysts towards better accuracy in crucial moments in the pit lane.

"I enjoy the process, I enjoy being part of that, but I want to have results on the racetrack as a driver, that's my primary focus. I think we have all the tools and the people to do that, so it's going to be exciting for sure," Michael McDowell said to Bob Pockrass.

Last week, at The Clash at Bowman Gray, he failed to qualify for the main event finishing in fifth place at the Last Chance Qualifying Race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback