"The consequences could derail your season": NASCAR insider showcases opinions on new penalty rules

Bob Pockrass, motorsports insider and NASCAR on FOX reporter, gave his thoughts on the litany of new rules the sport has implemented ahead of the 2025 season. While it wasn't a written rule made on wrecking another driver on purpose, Pockrass believes doing so could be a detriment to a driver's season.

One of NASCAR's new rules for 2025 is that if any driver requires a waiver to remain playoff eligible for anything other than family or medical emergencies would forfeit all playoff points earned during the regular season. This means should the driver make the playoffs, they'd start the playoffs with no more than 2,000 points.

The rule includes anything that has a driver miss a race, including suspensions. Therefore, if a driver is suspended for intentionally wrecking someone in a race, they would forfeit all playoff points should they request a waiver to remain playoff eligible.

In an article via FOX Sports, Pockrass explained it's crucial for drivers to not intentionally "dump" another driver on purpose as it could have a major effect on their season. Pockrass wrote:

"The biggest message among NASCAR’s rules changes last week was this: Don’t egregiously dump another driver on purpose or the consequences could derail your season. NASCAR didn’t say that outright but its new waiver rules certainly indicate it."

Back in 2023, Chase Elliott was suspended for one race after it was deemed he intentionally wrecked Denny Hamlin in the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte. Despite this, Elliott was waivered and remained playoff eligible. Had he made the playoffs that year, Elliott would've retained his playoff points. Now, the new rule wouldn't allow that.

Kyle Larson, meanwhile, missed last year's Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte in an attempt to do "The Double" after the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 was delayed due to rain. Yet, Larson waivered and remained playoff eligible, retaining all playoff points. Once more, if this were to happen in 2025, Larson wouldn't be able to keep his playoff points.

NASCAR's new rule clinches Hélio Castroneves a Daytona 500 spot

To go along with the new playoff waiver rule, NASCAR announced its new "open exemption provisional" that guarantees a driver who's a "significant contributor" in another form of motorsports a spot in the Cup Series field. Therefore, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves fits that description and is guaranteed a spot in next month's Daytona 500.

The rule was further explained by motorsports insider Jeff Gluck via X. He wrote:

"Oh man. Here's a doozy: There's now something called an "open exemption provisional." A well-known driver who is a "significant contributor" from another series (NASCAR drivers not eligible) now automatically will make a Cup race. So...Hélio Castroneves is IN THE DAYTONA 500 already."

Castroneves will pilot the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, better known to the team as "Project 91," in what will be his NASCAR debut. He'll be teammates alongside Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain, and Shane van Gisbergen.

