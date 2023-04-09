“THE CROISSANTS ARE HERE!”: Kyle Busch wins hearts on the internet for promoting his sponsors in a heartening manner

Kyle Busch's final season with Joe Gibbs Racing fell short of the driver's expectations.

The starting lineup was determined by point totals. Drivers were given points based on where they finished in each heat race. In addition, drivers score points for each position gained from their starting position in their heat race. The most points won the pole position.

Based on his performance in Saturday's qualifying race, Kyle Larson will start on pole for the Cup race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Larson won his heat race from the sixth starting position to win 15 points and the pole position.

Austin Dillon, who won his heat race with 14 points, will start second. JJ Yeley will start third for Rick Ware Racing after earning 14 points. It is the greatest starting position in the Cup for a Rick Ware Racing vehicle.

Busch will start fifth with 13 points, while Christopher Bell will start fourth with 13 points. Owner points were used to break ties. Tyler Reddick was the only other driver in his heat to collect 13 points. He'll line up sixth.

Busch only won one race, the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and it was a lucky win. Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun in front of him in the last corner of the first and second-place cars. Busch was then able to beat Reddick to the finish line.

That didn't stop Kyle Busch from celebrating, though. He took this opportunity to showcase his sponsorship - Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, a casual dining restaurant recognized for handmade American staples at reasonable pricing. The restaurant will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023.

RCR promised to deliver strategic content, marketing, and communications initiatives centered on their core relationship on Kyle Busch's No. 8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

To showcase the sponsorship, Busch stormed into the media center and delivered croissants to everyone. Fans indeed loved his grand entrance and reacted on social media.

"THE CROISSANTS ARE HERE!" Busch said as he entered the media pen.

Noah Lewis @Noah_Lewis1



“LADIES AND GENTLEMEN OF THE MEDIA, THE CROISSANTS ARE HERE!”



They look pretty good too…



Thanks, Kyle. 🏻🥐



#NASCAR twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @KyleBusch just busted into the media center holding @cheddarskitchen boxes and said:“LADIES AND GENTLEMEN OF THE MEDIA, THE CROISSANTS ARE HERE!”They look pretty good too…Thanks, Kyle.🏻🥐 .@KyleBusch just busted into the media center holding @cheddarskitchen boxes and said: “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN OF THE MEDIA, THE CROISSANTS ARE HERE!” They look pretty good too…Thanks, Kyle. 😂🙏🏻🥐#NASCAR twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xBShhd9Zro

Jacob Larson @JacobL919 @Noah_Lewis1 @KyleBusch @cheddarskitchen @KyleBusch has earned the right to have the biggest and best sponsorships. Most drivers wouldn’t do something like this or promote their sponsors like he has over the years. @Noah_Lewis1 @KyleBusch @cheddarskitchen @KyleBusch has earned the right to have the biggest and best sponsorships. Most drivers wouldn’t do something like this or promote their sponsors like he has over the years.

Kyle Busch Just Wants NASCAR to Clarify the Rules

With Denny Hamlin's penalty appeal denied, there is continuous debate concerning the NASCAR Rule Book. Kyle Busch has now weighed in, asking for clarification on what is truly permitted.

During a media conference on April 8, Busch discussed the Hamlin appeal and the NASCAR Rule Book. He said that the Rule Book contradicts itself and that the drivers are unsure if touch with each other constitutes a penalty or a punishment.

Denny Hamlin was penalized for deliberate contact with Ross Chastain at Phoenix Raceway in 2023. Joey Logano, however, was not penalized for intentional contact with William Byron at Darlington Raceway. These are only two instances that have come up in recent discussions.

Poll : 0 votes