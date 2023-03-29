"The deal is done": NASCAR team owner Justin Marks drops huge hint for Project 91's next entry

Trackhouse Racing, one of NASCAR's youngest teams, gave F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen a chance to race in the Cup Series through the Project 91 initiative. Days after Raikkonen's second start, team owner Justin Marks announced that another celebrity driver will take the wheel of the #91 Chevrolet.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Marks revealed that a deal with the driver is done and the arrangements for the announcement are underway.

He said:

"Project 91's gonna race more this year, we're gonna have a different driver in the ca the next time we are out. We have closed a great sponsor for that, So the deal is done. Right now we're just getting mobilized and how we are gonna make a really cool exciting announcement around it."

Marks further added that the driver had less racing experience in the United States but had raced in similar categories of racing. This could probably mean that the driver races in some form of tin-top racing outside of America. He added:

"I think it's gonna be really neat, its' gonna be a cool program. I thinks it's gonna be somebody who has got a very different experience from NASCAR but in some ways is perfectly suited for a Cup race. This is somebody who has not raced in America very much at all."

He concluded by saying that the driver's entry into a particular event will create a lot of buzz in the NASCAR world. The Trackhouse Racing team owner said:

"But I think he's gonna to this particular race and be able to make some real noise. So I'm excited about that."

Following Marks' revelation, the team has probably made a big signing for one of NASCAR's premier races.

Justin Marks' plans for Project 91 in the 2023 NASCAR season

Project 91 is an initiative from the Trackhouse Racing team, a program that allows renowned international racing drivers to race in the Cup Series. The program helps the team expand its international reach by fielding drivers from across the world.

Alongside their regular entries, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, the team fields the #91 Chevrolet car for their guest entries. The third entry provides an easier path for global racing icons to race in NASCAR.

Kimi Raikkonen drove the #91 car on its first outing at Watkins Glen International in August 2022. He made his second appearance at the road course race in COTA in March 2023.

So far the #91 car has made only two appearances and on both occasions, Raikkonen has taken the wheel. However, Justin Marks is eager to expand the entry list for the car.

Speaking about his goals for 2023, Marks said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"Project 91 will be [at] multiple races this year, and it will be multiple drivers this year, I think that beyond COTA, the door is certainly open for Kimi to do more. But I am excited about scaling Project 91. We’re going to have multiple drivers in the seat this year. Those announcements will come soon."

The 42-year-old hopes to get four Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel of the #91 car.

