“The dream team”: NASCAR fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses with legendary cousin 

Fans reacted to Dale Earnhardt Jr. posing with his cousin and longtime crew chief, Tony Eury Jr. back when he used to drive the number 88 Chevrolet in the Cup Series. Eury Jr.'s father, veteran crew chief and engineer Tony Eury Sr., who is also Dale Earnhardt Jr's uncle, was seen sitting with them at Tri-County Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, which hosted its most recent at Tri-County Speedway..

The two-time Xfinity Series champion founded JR Motorsports in 2006, a team that has 47 wins and three Championships in the Xfinity Series.

Captioning his recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Earnhardt Jr. said,

"Short track with the family."

Several fans reacted to the picture of the iconic trio, with one calling them the dream team.

"The dream team!" said the fan.

Another regarded Tony Eury Sr and Tony Eury Jr. as two of the best engineers on the planet.

"Two of the best engineers the world has ever seen," the fan wrote.

Here are a few other reactions from the fans to the post:

"Jr today is my 30th bday watching some of your podcast today catching up on old ones. Your always be my favorite driver," a fan said.

"This trio RAN the early 2000s. What a bunch of rockstars!" said another.

"Racing gets in your blood.. who doesn’t wanna be a racecar driver," a fan commented.

"Trip E's Get Get Getting it. LFG!!!," added another one.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. debuted this year racing late models in the CARS Tour event at New River All-American Speedway on April 13.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shed light on the future of JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Food City 300

JR Motorsports is a multi-time Championship winning organization and also, one of the Xfinity Series race teams who have been eyeing a spot in the Cup Series. However, One Dale Earnhardt Jr. told SiriusXM NASCAR radio that he was happy with the position where he and his team are right now.

"The (NASCAR Xfinity Series) is a very fun place to be," said the 49-year-old. "In my heart, I would have a hard time leaving that space and what that might become is exciting as well. NASCAR says this is a very valuable series to them. The CW coming in to broadcast for us is exciting for our teams. So there's a future there.

"If that’s where we belong or that’s where we sorta run this thing out, I’m fine with that as well. Because we've had a lot of fun and success there. I'm curious as to how that series evolves, how the cars evolve, how the business model evolves," he added.

Earnhardt. Jr also spoke about how he could be involved in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 49-year-old spoke about investing in a few charters and making JR Motorsports a Cup Series outfit. He also spoke about invest in one particular race car if he was unable to own a Cup Series team.

"Kelley (Earnhardt Miller) and I could bring in some financial support to acquire charters, and JR Motorsports becomes a (Cup Series) team. That’s kinda been the idea in our mind for the last several years," he explained, as reported by motorsportswire.

"If I can’t own my own Cup race team and run it as we do, similar to JR Motorsports," explained the two-time Daytona 500 winner. "My preference might be more to just invest in a single charter, one particular race car where I would have some influence over that actual car on the race track."

Although the Hall of Famer is open to options, he said that the team is not looking forward to a big leap anytime soon.

"There’s no real concrete plan for us right now. We’re not sitting here waiting for some dominos to fall but we always have our ear to the ground for what opportunity might be out there," he concluded.

Throughout his career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won 26 races in the Cup Series, among which, 10 came at Daytona and Talladega. He was voted the Most Popular Driver in the Cup Series 15 times consecutively.