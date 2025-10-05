  • NASCAR
  • Denny Hamlin
  "The France kids have been a disgrace": Fans react as Denny Hamlin shares NASCAR's threat to ditch charter system

"The France kids have been a disgrace": Fans react as Denny Hamlin shares NASCAR’s threat to ditch charter system

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:14 GMT
23XI Racing co-owner and JGR driver Denny Hamlin - Source: Imagn

With the lawsuit between NASCAR and 23XI Racing and FRM riling up, Denny Hamlin had pointed out on his social media how NASCAR's own attorney admitted that the championship would be fine with the pre-charter model. This led fans to share their views on the heating up battle inside the courtroom and bashed the France family for having a monopolistic hold over the sport.

Since last year, the courtroom battle between NASCAR and two of its teams has been raging on. The matter is soon to hit trial after the 2025 season is concluded, but hearings on the issue are going on every few days.

While the defendants and the plaintiffs are arguing for something or the other, the chaos in the NASCAR realm has not come to a halt. Moreover, the sanctioning body brought other teams' testimonies for the charter system to stay on board into the courtroom in the lawsuit's recent hearing.

But Denny Hamlin changed the narrative over social media after sharing how NASCAR's attorney acknowledged that the championship would have been fine with its pre-charter format:

Subsequently, fans shared their thoughts on how the France family is controlling the sport, as they wrote:

"NASCAR will never be a real sport as long as it's owned by a family! Look at how many franchises in other sports are plagued with issues due to its ownership! France family should benefit from the sport but not rule it with a mob mentality. The France kids have been a disgrace!"
"Under the charter system the France family effectsively owns the teams without any investment or risk. Total control of all team operations with team owners required to fund the sport. It’s very one-sided," one fan wrote.
"Yeah, I'm gonna side with Denny on this one," another fan wrote.

Fans further shared their perspective on the situation:

"I really hope yall win. the more this goes on the worst nascar leadership looks in my eyes," one netizen wrote.
"I don’t think charters should be a thing," another netizen wrote.
"Denny is on one and I’m all for it 👀," a third netizen shared.

With no confirmation about 23XI Racing and FRM being in the NASCAR field in 2026, uncertainty has taken over the two garages in the final phase of 2025.

Denny Hamlin reveals what is going on behind the curtains at 23XI Racing

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin - Source: Imagn

With the two teams' future lying in dark clouds, the various stakeholders would have different stakes in how the matter plays out within the courtroom. But, the biggest affected ones could be the team personnel who would want to have job security in the sport.

So, Denny Hamlin revealed that he has already had this chat with 23XI Racing personnel and told Motorsport.com:

"I think the morale is good. We’ve had discussions with our employess. They know where they stand in the short term and the long term with the company no matter the outcome."

On the other hand, Denny Hamlin is also busy in the championship fight on the driver's front, owing to his five race wins so far this year.

