"The only fun part about racing is winning": Joey Logano on what keeps him motivated in the cut-throat NASCAR business

The survive-and-advance scenario of the NASCAR postseason Playoffs is not for the faint-hearted, and Joey Logano is no stranger to this dynamic. He is the reigning Cup Series champion as his competitors get ready to snatch that crown from him this season.

The 33-year-old has always been one of NASCAR's most iconic yet controversial personalities. In a business as cutthroat as stock car racing, Joey Logano's approach to races is to win, no matter what the cost. His approach has been criticized by many, while others love him for his singular dedication to success in the sport.

Going into the 2023 playoffs on not the best notes, the #22 Ford Mustang driver has had a rather up-and-down regular season. Looking to refind the speed he knows the #22 crew at Team Penske have, the Connecticut native recently spoke about his motivation to continue racing.

He said in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"The drive to want to win so bad is what keeps me going. That's what keeps you fighting and looking for more. The only fun part, to me, about racing is winning. And so we have to get back to our winning ways that we know how to do."

Joey Logano has equaled his good finishes this year with eight top-five appearances as well as eight finishes outside the top 20. He hopes to find consistency in performance as the playoffs kick off this weekend.

"Scoring, basically a top 5 day": Joey Logano elaborates on his NASCAR playoffs strategy

Heading into the 2023 postseason with a goal to win back-to-back championships, Joey Logano is no stranger to the pressures of the NASCAR Cup Series. Having found himself in contention for the title on nine out of 10 occasions in the past decade, he has laid out a game plan that works for him.

Logano elaborated on the same in a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"The first race of each round is the most important race. That's the one that sets you up for the next two. Scoring, basically a top 5 day. Stage points, finishing fifth. That's going to put you in position to go to the next two and just be solid."

It remains to be seen how well the Team Penske driver's plan of attack pans out this Sunday at Darlington Raceway.