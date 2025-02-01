“The gold is 24 karat”: NASCAR Insider reveals the Bobby Allison tribute prize for Clash winner

A new trophy is expected to debut this year at Winston-Salem’s iconic Bowman Gray Stadium. Notably, the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will be held at the historic quarter mile and will stream live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Manufactured by Jostens, this 31-inch, handcrafted trophy is made of wood and solid 24-karat gold. It also has the Cook Out Clash logo engraved on it with a 600-watt laser. Reporting the same on X (formerly known as Twitter), renowned journalist Matt Weaver wrote,

“The winner of the Clash on Sunday night will receive the Bobby Allison Memorial Trophy. It's 31", 'made of handcrafted wood with a rich, black finish and black powder-coated metal cup.' The gold is 24 karat and the logo was cut with a 600w laser. Manufactured by Jostens.”

This trophy is also a nod to the long and illustrious career of Bobby Allison of the famed Alabama Gang, who passed away last November. Allison was a multi-time winner at Bowman Gray with his latest victory coming in 1971 at the Myers Brothers Memorial 250.

"Few drivers are as engrained in the history of Bowman Gray Stadium than the legendary Bobby Allison," said Justin Swilling, NASCAR's Project Manager for the event said (via Speedway Digest). “Jostens designed a trophy that lived up to that legacy.”

“When the Wood Brothers suggested we name the trophy after such a legendary figure in Bowman Gray Stadium history as Bobby Allison, it made perfect sense,” Swilling added.

The 200-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. Fans can watch it on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans react to FOX’s new NASCAR Truck Series broadcast team

Recently, journalist Joseph Srigley broke the news that FOX’s 2025 broadcast team for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway will include Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, and pit reporter Jamie Little. He took to X and wrote,

“@JamieLittleTV, @KevinHarvick, and @JoeyLogano will call the action for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at @DAYTONA. @JoshRSims, @ReganSmith, and @AmandaBusick will be reporting from pit road.”

Although the fans seemed to have no issues with Logano and Harvick joining the roster, most of them didn’t consider Jamie Little a worthy inclusion. One of them commented,

“Jamie Little still? My TV will be muted. She’s a good pit reporter but she simply does not have the ability to be a play by play analyst. It’s not her fault though, it’s fox for putting her in a position she isn’t fit for.”

Another wrote,

“Why do they like Jamie so much in the booth? She has ZERO excitement she’s boring.”

“I'd rather have Vince Welch over Jamie Little smh she's a good pit reporter does not fit in the booth,” someone added.

That being said, the event named Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled for February 14. The 100-lap showdown will air live on FS1 with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 7:30 pm ET onwards.

