“The grass made it bite”: Denny Hamlin answers if grass should be removed from the Daytona circuit after Ryan Preece’s scary crash

Nascar driver Denny Hamlin watched Ryan Preece's barrel roll accident, and he couldn't believe his eyes. Preece overturned almost a dozen times as he flew through the grass in what turned out to be a scary NASCAR accident before tumbling to a stop.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin analyzed why Preece had such a horrible crash. He stated that he saw the replay of the crash while he was driving under caution.

He said:

“So they start to play it and so I’m driving, I’m looking through the window net and I’m looking and seeing him turn and start to flip and I’m like ‘Oh wow he got some good air. Oh no!’ I mean as soon as his car hit the grass, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one have that many rotations in the air."

He stated why Preece's car rolled so many times before coming to a halt.

He said:

"It was going airborn way before grass. The grass made it bite and thats when it caused it to twirl in the air."

Ryan Preece was transferred to a nearby hospital for further assessment. He was conscious and was able to move. Preece was discharged on Sunday morning and returned to North Carolina.

Preece tweeted after the accident, "I'm coming back," letting supporters know that he's not going down without a fight.

Denny Hamlin updates on his contract with JGR

NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Denny Hamlin's contract with Joe Gibbs Racing is ending by the end of this season, and he is a free agent for 2024 as of now.

Hamlin has stated multiple times that he would like to continue racing with Joe Gibbs, and the feeling is mutual. But new twists seem to be appearing in terms of his contract renewal.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Hamlin said:

“Certainly, I have to always look out for the long-term viability of 23XI, Again, the relationship with us, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota has been really strong for our first 3 years."

He continued:

"And certainly, all parties would like to continue that. But you know, there’s a lot of paperwork and red tape that you gotta go through to make sure that happens.”

As the rumors circle around in regard to Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing. There is a possibility that Hamlin will sign with a Ford or a Chevy.