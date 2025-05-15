“The hits keep on coming”: Fans react as Chris Buescher suffers NASCAR’s hammering worth $75K

Motorsports fans reacted to RFK driver Chris Buescher's playoff hopes suffering a major blow after NASCAR issued an L1-level penalty to the #17 team on Thursday. Following the Kansas race weekend, Buescher's #17 Ford and Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Chevrolet were randomly selected for further inspection at the R&D Center in Concord, N.C.

The #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet passed inspection, while Buescher's #17 Ford was found in violation of Section 14.1.C Overall Assembled Vehicle, Rule 14.5.4.G, concerning the front bumper cover of the Next Gen car. The penalty was issued after the team exceeded the maximum two inches of reinforcement allowed behind the front bumper foam.

Chris Buescher and the #17 RFK Racing team were docked 60 drivers and owner points each, along with five driver and owner playoff points. Crew chief Scott Graves was suspended for two races and will miss out on the All-Star Race and the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600. The team was also fined $75,000 for the infraction.

Chris Buescher's penalty came just weeks after teammate Ryan Preece was disqualified at Talladega Superspeedway, losing his second-place finish. With Brad Keselowski struggling for speed and the other two entries hit with penalties, one X user remarked that RFK Racing couldn't catch a break.

"lol the hits keep on coming" the comment read.

Another X user shared Buescher's selfie, where he appears mildly disappointed. The caption read:

"at least it wasn't an L3..."

Here are a few other reactions to NASCAR penalizing the #17 RFK Racing team:

"Would’ve never happened if Fastenal was the primary sponsor," an X user quipped.

"RFK try to break the rules and not get caught challenge," another comment read.

"THERE IS NO SHOT. THIS GUY ISN’T GONNA MAKE THE PLAYOFFS NOW WTF," an X user wrote on Buescher's playoff chances.

"Cool. Tell them to take the 5 car," a popular comment read, referring to Kyle Larson's dominant drive.

The penalty dropped Buescher from 12th in the standings to 24th, 27 points below the cutline.

RFK Racing reacts to Chris Buescher's penalty

RFK Racing released a statement acknowledging the penalties issued to Chris Buescher's #17 team. The organization, co-owned by NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, stated that it is evaluating the details to determine whether to file an appeal. The statement read:

"RFK Racing acknowledges the penalties assessed by NASCAR to the No. 17 Ford Mustang following this past weekend's race in Kansas."

"We remain committed to full compliance with NASCAR rules. At this time, we're carefully reviewing the details of the situation to determine if we will file an appeal within the timeframe allotted."

Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece both finished inside the top 10 at Kansas, while teammate Brad Keselowski crashed out of the race. Following the penalties, Preece holds the final playoff spot, seven points above the cutline, while Buescher sits 24th in the standings with 224 points in 12 races.

