The Illinois Government has funneled nearly $7 million to NASCAR since 2022: Report

The state of Illinois, according to a report by Capitol News Illinois, has spent nearly $7 million in sponsorships to host a NASCAR Metro East race and build a temporary race track for the annual Chicago race, which debuted in 2023. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The expenditures are part of a bigger state tourism campaign that began back in 2022.

Notably, the Chicago street race will not return next year. Per reports, the street course event is being replaced by the Anduril 250 in San Diego at Naval Base Coronado on June 21, 2026. However, the state’s fiscal year still has several million dollars for NASCAR, besides an additional $5 million of unspent grants.

So, this coming weekend’s playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will be sponsored by the state. Scheduled for Sunday, September 7, the 240-lap event marks the second race of the 10-race segment.

“The event generates significant economic impact through attendee spending on hotels, restaurants, retail, and at other local businesses,” said Jordan Troy, a spokesperson of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in a statement.

“With the race now part of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the national exposure has grown even more in turn amplifying our brand visibility to attract new and returning visitors to explore all that Illinois has to offer.”

That being said, the state will not release its funds until NASCAR submits a budget. But as per DCEO’s contract with Enjoy Illinois, NASCAR has the option to extend its sponsorship for the event through 2026.

“The Enjoy Illinois 300 has sold out each year since it returned in 2022 and generated $60 million of economic activity for the Metro East region, according to DECO. Last year, 2.5 million people watched the race on TV,” an official report states.

Fans can watch the race on USA, 3 pm ET onwards, or listen to exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR teams denied charter status following latest court ruling

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth D. Bell issued an order this Wednesday, September 3, that denies 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as chartered NASCAR teams for the remainder of the 2025 season. This means that the teams will receive significantly less money than the chartered teams.

However, the six teams from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsport are not in danger of missing a playoff race due to a recent change in rules that took place in late July.

“What will happen for the 2026 racing season will remain unsettled for everyone involved in the NASCAR Cup Series until after trial,” Judge Bell wrote as his official verdict. “Therefore, there is no irreparable harm with respect to the loss of “Charter rights” for the remainder of the 2025 Cup Series.”

NASCAR responded by stating that the proceedings in the court will not affect the remaining races leading to the Championship 4 at Phoenix on November 2. For now, all eyes are on World Wide Technology Raceway, which is located in Madison just across the river from St. Louis.

