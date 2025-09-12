"The information is wide open": Sam Mayer aims to finish Ford chapter with a championship before Haas switches to Chevy

Sam Mayer is hoping to finish his short run with Ford on a high note. The NASCAR Xfinity driver has shared his aim to finish the chapter with a championship in the No. 41 Ford, before the Haas Factory Team switches to Chevrolet in 2026.Mayer is ranked third in the points standings after JR Motorsports' driver Connor Zilisch and defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier. He has had an impressively consistent season so far, with only four finishes outside the top-25. During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 22-year-old spoke about the open exchange of information between the team and Ford Racing, ahead of the first race of the Round of 12 at Bristol.&quot;I can only speak for the Xfinity side between me and Sheldon and the Haas factory team but yeah, the information's wide open. We are still a go. We want to win a championship as a Ford racing team and everyone at Ford and Ford Racing wants that as well,&quot; Sam Mayer said.&quot;So they're giving us every ounce of information they can give us and we're still in the simulator. I just got out of the simulator yesterday afternoon and we had a really good time at Bristol,&quot; he added.Mayer moved to the Haas Factory Team after spending three years with JRM. He ended rookie Connor Zilisch's three-race winning streak and earned his first win of the year at Iowa Speedway. The win was the first for Haas's team and the first of the season for Ford.Mayer, who was shocked by the team's decision to switch the OEMs, is looking to repay Ford's support by contending for the title at Phoenix.&quot;They've been a great partner of Cosfactory and a partner of mine, honestly, and they've treated me really well. So I want to repay that favor with hopefully racing for a championship here at the end of the year in Phoenix,&quot; Mayer said.HFT announced that it will switch to Chevrolet starting in 2026 and align with Hendrick Motorsports.Sam Mayer heads to Xfinity playoffs with two previous playoff track winsSam Mayer reached the Championship 4 in 2023 after winning at the Charlotte Roval and Homestead during the playoffs. He won at the Roval again last season and finished the season 9th in overall standings.The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to begin the Xfinity Series playoffs today (September 12) with the 2025 Food City 300 at 6:40 pm CT. Mayer has three top-10 finishes in five starts at the short track. During the Bristol spring race this year, he started in 6th position and won the opening stage, earning his first playoff point. However, the race was dominated by Kyle Larson, who led 277 of 300 laps to the win.