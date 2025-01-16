“THE KING”: Kenny Wallace sets the record straight on brother Mike’s racing exploits amid NASCAR’s Daytona 500 block

Last Monday, NASCAR fans were delivered some shocking news. Mike Wallace, the brother of former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, will not run this year’s Daytona 500 as he had promised. Due to his inactivity on the racing front since 2015, NASCAR, spearheaded by President Steve Phelps, did not approve his bid for the “Great American Race.”

Renowned journalist Bob Pockrass announced the news through a post on X, saying,

“NASCAR has not approved Mike Wallace to race the Daytona 500 because he has not raced on an intermediate or larger racetrack since 2015.”

However, as reported by journalist Toby Christie, Mike Wallace said that if everything works out, he was willing to run dirt races in the future alongside his brother Kenny, who retired from full-time racing in 2015. A fan then commented on Christie’s update, saying,

“Has your brother Mike ever ran dirt?”

Kenny Wallace replied by saying:

“Mike was THE KING of Dirt racing. Won everything and that’s what he is truly known for."

Throughout his career, spanning almost two decades, Mike Wallace made 197 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series alone. He also made 497 starts in the Xfinity Series and 114 races in the Craftsman Truck Series. Wallace also won the NASCAR Winston Racing Series Mid-America Regional Championship in 1990.

“They were totally disrespectful”- Mike Wallace slams NASCAR for blocking his Daytona 500 attempt

Mike Wallace spent countless hours preparing for his upcoming entry in the 67th running of the historic Daytona 500, which is scheduled for February 16. He even purchased a custom seat mold for $2,000 besides a new helmet and fire suit to meet NextGen standards.

Wallace was hoping to drive the No. 66 entry for MBM Motorsports and contend for the win, but all of his efforts have gone to waste now. Needless to say, he was unhappy with NASCAR’s decision.

In an exclusive interview with the Sports Illustrated, Wallace said,

“I think it’s past heartbreaking; it’s devastating. I did what I knew, or thought was appropriate in getting the proper clearances and everything.”

“I’m not going to pursue another entity. NASCAR has made their statement to me. They were totally disrespectful to me and to Carl Long (owner, MBM Motorsports) and his race team,” he added.

Several fans reacted to the announcement with one calling it stupid. Some even said that it didn’t make any sense that NASCAR would allow four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves to enter the race (his debut) but keep Wallace, an already seasoned NASCAR racer, out of it.

Nevertheless, the race will stream on FOX, with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 pm ET onwards. William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, is the defending winner of the crown jewel event.

