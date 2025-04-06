“The less said the better”: NASCAR broadcaster takes subtle jab at sponsors skipping Darlington Raceway throwback weekend

The Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is usually known for its throwback schemes, but not anymore. Not like it used to be, as only half of the entire field decided to opt for the throwback paint schemes. Speaking about the reason behind it, renowned NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy shared his thoughts.

The Darlington Raceway is undoubtedly one of the most renowned racetracks in the United States. Known for its unpredictability, the track is also called Lady in Black. But the throwback paint schemes that reflected the celebrated and famed liveries have been the primary X factor of this race.

However, things have gotten a little different coming into 2025, as only 19 cars signed up for the paint scheme this time around. Speaking about why the rest of the teams decided to withdraw from it, Joy said in a video posted by NASCAR journalist Kyle Dalton on X,

"To excuse the teams who have not chosen a throwback scheme for this weekend, many or several race sponsors want their branding up on their car and have elected not to buy into the throwback thing. The less said about that, the better. We respect what they have to do."

Notably, the throwback paint scheme involves the teams using paint schemes used by former drivers of their teams. This excludes the current paint schemes of the cars, and this is something the brands often regard as a business setback.

For example, if William Byron's car is known for Raptor paint schemes, having a throwback paint scheme on the #24 Hendrick Motorsports car means that Raptor no longer has its presence on the HMS ride.

Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on Darlington Raceway throwback weekend

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott let his feelings known about the Darlington Raceway throwback paint scheme. Speaking about this, the #9 driver said that this particular race weekend no longer has its charm. Here's what he said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

“I thought it lost it about four or five years ago,” Chase Elliott said. “At some point, I think we gotta chill on it a little bit. I think we’ve rode the horse to death.”

In the upcoming Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, and many others will drive the throwback paint scheme cars.

