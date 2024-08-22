“The ‘line’ was crossed”: RCR & Austin Dillon lose penalty appeal, to remain out of NASCAR playoffs despite Richmond win

Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon have lost their appeal against NASCAR's penalty. Dillon, who drives the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet, was penalized for his controversial win at Richmond Raceway on August 11.

During the closing lap of the 400-lap event, Dillon wrecked two of his fellow drivers, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, to bag his first win of the season and fifth of his Cup career. Usually, winning a regular-season race makes a driver eligible for the playoffs.

However, although NASCAR allowed Austin Dillon to keep his win, his playoff spot was denied, and he was docked 25 points from both the owner's and the driver's championship standings. According to NASCAR, Dillon had violated the playoff eligibility rule and, thus, lost the "benefits of the win".

Trending

Expand Tweet

Richard Childress Racing appealed to NASCAR to revoke the penalty. However, according to a recent post by renowned journalist Bob Pockrass, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has upheld the team's appeal. Pockrass wrote:

"Panel in keeping Austin Dillon out of the playoffs: "NASCAR represents elite motorsports and, as such, its drivers are expected to demonstrate exemplary conduct if its series’ championships are to be validated. In this case, the ‘line’ was crossed.""

Expand Tweet

With that said, NASCAR reduced the three-race ban (to one) levied on Austin Dillon's spotter, Brandon Benesch, for allegedly radioing the words 'wreck him' as Dillon battled Denny Hamlin for the lead. He has already served the penalty by staying out from last week's race at Michigan International Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing to make a final appeal against Austin Dillon's penalty

Richard Childress Racing was not happy with the decision made by the National Motorsports Appeal Panel. The three-person panel includes Tom DeLoach, Kelly Housby, and Tommy Wheeler.

Therefore, Richard Childress Racing has decided to make a final appeal to the Final Appeal Officer, Bill Mullis, who is also the owner of Langley Speedway, Hampton, Virginia. An official statement by the Chevy team read:

"Richard Childress Racing is disappointed in the results of today’s hearing in front of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. We respect the NASCAR appeals process, but we do not believe that today’s outcome reflects the facts presented. We plan to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer."

Expand Tweet

With two races to go till the start of the postseason, Austin Dillon sits 29th in the Cup Series standings with 345 points. Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares for next week's race, i.e., the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 24.

Following the 160-lap event, NASCAR will visit Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 1. The Round of 16 opener begins a week later at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback