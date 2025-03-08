“The NASCAR race already outdraws the Indycar race”: Fans react to Iowa’s $487,500 fund allocation for America’s premier racing forms 

The comparison between NASCAR and IndyCar was brought to light again following the decision of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to award a sports tourism grant to support the IndyCar and NASCAR races at Iowa Speedway. The funding, totaling $487,500, was distributed unevenly between both categories, sparking mixed reactions from fans of both American racing series.

The Iowa Speedway, a 0.875-mile oval short track in Newton, has been a staple in IndyCar and NASCAR since its inaugural season in 2006.

According to a report by Newton Daily, the IEDA Board allocated the sports tourism grants through the nonprofit organization Newton Community Events (NCE), which helps raise funds for local events.

The report further detailed that NCE received $437,500 for the IndyCar Race Weekend and an additional $50,000 for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

The grant is expected to be used for promoting the two-day Hy-Vee Grand Prix across multiple platforms, including national television, radio, print, digital advertising, and the NASCAR promotion of the 2025 Cup Series weekend.

However, while this grant appears to be a positive development for both racing series, some fans have taken to social media to draw a subtle comparison between the two.

“The NASCAR race already outdraws the IndyCar race. That’s simple reality,” one fan wrote.

“How did they come up with the value of $437,500 for IndyCar?” another fan questioned.

While some fans continued to express their discontent over the disparity in funding between the two racing series, others welcomed the investment being made in motorsports.

“Iowa Economic Development’s strong support for motorsports shows its recognition of the economic value of the sport. IndyCar weekend funding is significantly higher than NASCAR’s, perhaps reflecting the different impacts of the events on the local economy,” one fan commented.

Another fan suggested how the funds should be used: “They should use that money to finish paving the track.

Several tracks IndyCar no longer races on

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez pictured during the Mexico City race- Source: Getty

The allocation of funds for the 2025 Hy-Vee showpiece race has quietly reignited discussions about tracks that are no longer part of the American open-wheel racing series. Over the past three decades, as many as 40 circuits—whether ovals, street courses, or permanent road tracks—have been dropped from the IndyCar calendar.

Among the most notable exclusions is the iconic Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico—which is prominent among F1 fans—which hosted its last American open-wheel series race in 2007. Another is Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi Speedway, removed from the schedule after the 2011 season when an earthquake left its oval circuit damaged beyond repair.

Atlanta Motor Speedway was also cut from the calendar in 2001 due to concerns over its overall layout, as well as its Grand Prix schedule coinciding with the Super Bowl. Other circuits, such as the Baltimore street course (dropped in 2013) and Texas Motor Speedway’s oval, have also been phased out in more recent years.

Despite these changes, the 2025 season still features as many as 17 races, with the first being the Firestone St. Petersburg Grand Prix of Florida, where Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou finished ahead of Scott Dixon and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden. The season continues with the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix in California—a race Palou dominated in the 2024 edition.

