“The odds of you being pissed off are so high”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts as wife Amy responds to time travel dilemma 

Time travel may still be a far-fetched fantasy, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy recently took a deep dive into the age-old question: Would you rather visit your ancestors in the past or meet your descendants in the future?

In the latest episode of Bless Your Heart, the couple shared starkly different answers to this intriguing hypothesis, sparking a deeper conversation about legacy, expectations, and family history. During the Ask Amy segment on the podcast, a fan asked the duo if they wanted to revisit the past or look into what lies ahead.

"Future descendants for me. We already know what happened in the history, right? Like the history of your family, where they were, what their names were, what they looked like...I want to see what my like great great grandchildren look like and what life looks like," Amy explained. (59:09 onwards)

But Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a humorous take on his wife's statement.

"I'm going to the past... I think the odds of you going there and being so fr**king pissed off, are so high... Knowing how you're as a parent, how my parents were, how we're as parents, we're going to go forward into the future and get there and go, 'Why in the hell did y'all do this? Why are you wearing that?" (59:21 onwards)

The NASCAR Hall of Famer chuckled as he predicted emotional disappointment and generational disconnect. Instead, Dale Jr. leaned into his own fascination with the Earnhardt family's origins. For him, the idea of traveling back to when his ancestors arrived in America from Germany held a deeper meaning of how 'Ehrhardt' became 'Earnhardt'.

"The Earnhardts traveled from Germany to Pennsylvania on a ship and I think I'd like to... go back and see what was up you know... They had to get off the boat, they had to pledge their allegiance to the queen to be able to be citizens… and the person wrote their name down as they heard it. And that's how the Earnhardt name changed." (1:02:24 onwards)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wanted to learn about the historical process, how his ancestors received land, pledged loyalty, and began their new lives.

"I never knew was out there": Dale Earnhardt Jr. teases new Earnhardt documentary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks with Jeff Green in Nashville Speedway, April 19, 1996. Source: Imagn

In another segment of the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on his recent trip to New York with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller to promote the upcoming Earnhardt documentary, set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment, the four-part series is about his father and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, set to debut its first two episodes on May 22, followed by the finale on May 29.

Dale Jr. called the project 'amazing' and urged fans to share their reactions once the documentary airs. However, one clip about his grandfather stood out to Dale Jr. more than others.

"For my dad and me for all of these years, I have thought that there existed only one piece of video of Ralph Earnhardt walking and talking and his mannerisms and sound... They (Imagine Entertainment) found more video that exists of Ralph that I never knew was out there. I don't think dad has probably ever seen this clip," Dale Jr. said on his podcast with his wife Amy (21:11 onwards)

His sister, Kelly, called the documentary a 'great human interest story' during the promotional tour for the series in New York.

