“The most physical short track race”: Denny Hamlin opens up about the tough night he endured at Bristol

Denny Hamlin had a torrid race result at the final race of the Round of 16, as he finished a dismal 31st at the chequered flag. Reflecting on his race around Bristol, the 44-year-old was quick to assert that the 500-lap race was the most physical short track race that he had contended with for quite some time.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race had 14 cautions for a staggering 137 laps. This meant that the race had caused a fair bit of havoc among the drivers, and one driver in particular, who is the current table-topper, Hamlin.

The JGR driver had emerged victorious around the half-mile track four times. Moreover, his sixth-place qualification had put him in the lead group of drivers.

Arriving at the racetrack after winning the last event at WWTR, Hamlin was reckoned to be fighting at the sharp end of the field. However, tire wear concerns and his right-front tire evading the No. 11 car cost him dearly.

Reflecting on a tough race under the lights at Bristol, where yellow flags were used to get thrown almost every few laps, he said on the Actions Detrimental podcast:

"It was the most physical short track or race in general, I'd been in in quite some time... if you notice I got hung on the outside for a few laps and then all of a sudden I was like what the hell's going on? I think I've quartered my right front and it was only like 15 laps into the race. So pretty quickly, I looked up at the top of the racetrack. I saw the marbles, and I was like, "Oh boy, we got one of these races. All right, let's go." Like, I was actually excited to see how this played out. But yeah, just car was not uh not built for this type of race."

While Denny Hamlin is still at the top of the playoff table, his Bristol off-venture snubbed away an opportunity for him to extend his advantage over his rivals.

"It is what it is": Denny Hamlin on his recent Bristol effort

Denny Hamlin in the pits during the Bass Pro Shops night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway- Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has never won a Cup Series championship in his time on the field. However, he is touted as one of the fiercest contenders for the Bill France Cup owing to his impressive win tally so far.

But his result at Bristol was a kick in the guts after he was given a two-lap penalty for his right-front wheel leaving the wheel hub and making his way on the racetrack. Sharing his assessment of the peculiar incident, he said (via Motorsport.com):

"It is what it is. We were the only car on pit road at the time and unfortunately, the tire fell off."

Meanwhile, Hamlin has a 26-point advantage over the cutoff line and is touted to easily advance to the Round of 8 based on his previous performances barring Bristol.

