"The racing continues to get worse": Jimmie Johnson's former crew chief on potential solutions to NASCAR's short track woes

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's former crew chief Chad Knaus recently spoke about how NASCAR needs to react to its current short-track racing woes.

Speaking about the divers' inability to pass at tracks such as Martinsville Speedway ever since the introduction of the seventh-generation Next-Gen car, Knaus was critical of the governing body's decision to reduce downforce on the cars.

Knaus, who is currently the Vice President of Competition at Hendrick Motorsports, elaborated on the same to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. In my opinion, we continue to pull downforce off of these cars and the racing continues to get worse and worse. I just don't think that's what we need to be doing."

Knaus further elaborated on what he thinks the solution to NASCAR's problem might be, adding:

"Not going to be popular by saying this with some folks but from an efficiency standpoint I think you put the downforce back on the cars, race them the way they were intended to be raced and you give that a go. We've only raced this car only a couple of times with the higher downforce package and all of a sudden we flipped the script."

It remains to be seen whether Chad Knaus's achievements with Jimmie Johnson and his Hall of Famer status in the sport shield him from what he believes to be an unpopular opinion amongst other competitors in the garage.

Jimmie Johnson's paint scheme revealed ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup race in Texas

Part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson is expected to be back behind the wheel of his #84 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend. The former seven-time champion will be seen driving the new Camry this Sunday with sponsorship from Advent Health, a non-profit healthcare provider.

Johnson will return to the highest echelon of the sport at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend after his previous appearance during the NASCAR Cup race during the famed Daytona 500 at the beginning of the season.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 goes live this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.