“The resources aren’t fully there”: Bubba Wallace on 23XI’s struggle to field fourth NASCAR entry in Kansas

Bubba Wallace has expressed his thoughts on 23XI Racing fielding a fourth Cup Series entry at the Kansas Speedway. The Alabama native said that piloting an extra machine part-time is a cumbersome affair. Inconsistent entries would mean the organization won't keep permanent personnel, making it difficult to arrange on short notice.

23XI recently announced that their development driver Corey Heim, who runs a full-time Truck Series schedule for Tricon Garage, will field the #67 Toyota Camry at the Kansas Speedway -the first time that the Huntersville-based outfit will pilot four cars.

The team, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, debuted at the 2021 Daytona 500 and expanded to a three-car operation beginning this season. Bubba Wallace pilots the #23 Toyota, while Tyler Reddick drives the #45. Riley Herbst is the rookie driver, responsible for the #35 entry.

Ahead of the Kansas race, Wallace said operating four cars full-time is easier than part-time. He explained the struggle (via Frontstretch).

"That's all he's (Bootie Barker) been doing is prepping for this race. So I think it's ramped up this week for sure. I saw him at the airport this morning, and I was just questioning who was the crew that he had assembled for this car. I know it's hard to just run four cars full-time, but I think it's even harder to do it part-time because the personnel, the resources aren't fully there. But it's exciting to see how much growth this team has had in the short five years and so hopefully it all goes well for all four of us tomorrow," Wallace said (12:00 onwards).

With two top-5s and four top-10s under the belt, Wallace is above the playoff cutline, ranked eighth.

Bubba Wallace welcomes NASCAR's decision to reinstate Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2026 Championship Race

Homestead-Miami Speedway is among the tracks loved by the NASCAR community. The 1.5-mile South Florida track hosted its first NASCAR championship race in 2002, when legendary driver Tony Stewart claimed his career-first title. Moreover, the iconic venue is where Jimmie Johnson claimed his seven Cup Series championships.

However, after the 2019 season, NASCAR moved the Championship Race to Phoenix. Unlike Homestead, which garnered mainly positive reviews, Phoenix received mixed reactions from the community. But via their breakthrough step, the sanctioning body has given the green signal for Homestead-Miami's return.

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and more welcomed the championship rotation decision. Among them is Bubba Wallace. The 23XI driver expressed that he "100%" supports NASCAR's call to bring back the iconic venue.

"I support that 100%, I think it's a great move. I think it needs to continue to rotate, obviously, Homestead is pretty much every driver's one of the favorite tracks," Bubba Wallace said via Frontstretch (13:00 onwards).

The 2025 NASCAR season is Homestead-Miami Speedway's 30th year in the sport.

