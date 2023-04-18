“The season’s just started”: Bubba Wallace seems far from desperation mode despite being 24th in NASCAR standings

Bubba Wallace's 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season hasn't started off well, with him sitting 24th in the points standings after eight races.

Wallace is unconcerned with his team's slow start to the season, telling the media ahead of the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway that he feels he can be the car to beat if he can beat himself psychologically.

Bubba Wallace also expressed excitement for the next string of races, naming Martinsville as his favorite track. Wallace finished seventh in the autumn 2022 race at Martinsville, his first Cup Series top-10 performance at the circuit. He started tenth in Sunday (April 16)'s race and crossed the checkered flag in ninth place.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bubba Wallace is 24th in the standings. But it’s easy to tell he is at his favorite track this weekend and then heads to two tracks in the next three weeks where he has won Cup races. So if he’s in desperation mode, he’s not showing it. Bubba Wallace is 24th in the standings. But it’s easy to tell he is at his favorite track this weekend and then heads to two tracks in the next three weeks where he has won Cup races. So if he’s in desperation mode, he’s not showing it. https://t.co/2MOIkgGaSJ

Wallace told Fox's Bob Pockrass:

"The season just started, and we have plenty of opportunities. I know we can do it and we can get there. The biggest competition I have is myself, and if I can beat him, then we should win the race this weekend.”

Bootie Barker, Wallace's 23XI Racing crew chief, stated last week on SiriusXM that there are no more excuses for the rest of the season. Baker said:

“I would say the majority of the time we definitely got speed, we, as a group, though, the No. 23 car, we need to get better. We need to extract finishes from that speed. I feel like we will. We will."

He continued:

“I’m not saying this stretch of tracks was necessarily our favorites as far as our group, but that’s no excuse. You got to run them. You got to do good. We better get after it here coming up. These are no excuse venues for us. Looking forward to them.”

Wallace has only finished in the top ten once this season, finishing fourth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished 12th in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt. Wallace recovered from a spin on Lap 11 to finish in third place.

This weekend, Bubba Wallace will attend a health event in Talladega

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is expected to attend the Talladega County Health Department's community health event on Saturday (April 22) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the GoLiveBetter program.

The event will include family-friendly activities, access to Walmart Health services, music, a painting of a Talladega-inspired art mural, and an appearance by NASCAR's Bubba Wallace.

During the 2023 NASCAR season, Walmart will emphasize the significance of community health through activities at local Walmart Stores and community centers in numerous racing areas, according to a news release.

Local events will feature Walmart's Mobile Wellness Clinic, where guests will be able to obtain basic health care services such as blood pressure and diabetes tests, vaccines, and vision examinations.

