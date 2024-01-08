“The sky is the limit”: A motivated Ty Dillon looks forward to 2024 NASCAR Truck Series return

After spending seven seasons in the Cup Series, Ty Dillon returned to the Truck Series to get behind the wheel of the #25 Truck for Rackley WAR for the 2024 season.

It has been over a decade since Dillon has competed full-time in NASCAR’s third tier series. Last time when he competed full-time in the series, he finished second in the championship standings. He is excited and looking forward to the new opportunity in NASCAR.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ty Dillon reveals why joining Rackley WAR for the 2024 Truck Season was the right move for him. In the podcast, he expressed his exhilaration at the opportunity to race for Rackley War in the Truck Series, emphasizing the limitless potential he sees for their performance.

The 31-year-old is looking to place both his name and Rackley War's team at the forefront of every race.

In the podcast, Dillon said:

“To have an option like running for a team like Rackley War in the Craftsman Truck series is very exciting. I think the sky is the limit for what we can do this year and just put my name and rapid war at the top of the list every weekend. As far as the team that people have to beat is something exciting and it's got me very motivated for this year and going to go have some fun doing it.”

Dillon's anticipation for the upcoming season is characterized by a strong determination to perform well and have an enjoyable time while striving for success on the track.

Ty Dillon wants to get back to winning path in 2024

The Welcome, North Carolina native reflected on his desire to return to a competitive environment where he has a genuine chance to vie for victory week after week across various racing series.

Ty Dillon also expressed his excitement about the opportunity to re-enter a competitive space where winning races is a realistic prospect.

On returning to the competitive environment, Dillon said:

“For me, it's been a while since I've been in know a chance to win races every single week in any of the series. So I wanted to get back to that. And you see there's been a bit of a successful model and there's actually been just as many if not more drivers jumping from the truck series back up to the Cup Series in the last couple of years. So to have this opportunity come about is awesome.”

Ty Dillon has found success in the NASCAR Truck Series. He finished fourth and second in the points standings in his last two full-time Truck seasons at Richard Childress Racing.