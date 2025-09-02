  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “The sky’s the limit”: Chase Briscoe explains why his team’s true potential isn’t reflected in numbers

“The sky’s the limit”: Chase Briscoe explains why his team’s true potential isn’t reflected in numbers

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 02, 2025 16:57 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Chase Briscoe at Charlotte Convention Center on Aug 27, 2025. Image: Imagn

Chase Briscoe has said that his "championship caliber" Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 team's true potential is not evident in the numbers. While Briscoe has had a strong 2025 NASCAR Cup season so far with two wins and 11 top-five finishes, he believes the team could do better.

Ad

Briscoe sits eighth in points following his last win at the playoff opener and has grabbed six poles, led 628 laps with an average finish of 13. He discussed and compared the No. 19 team's recent performance with the first 10 weeks of the season on a recent episode of the Teardown podcast.

"If you look at our season as a whole, like statistically, no, we don't look like one of those teams. I mean, we've had just as many top fives, I think, as anybody, but outside of the top fives, it's like we would run top five or 15th to 25th, and the team that we were those first 10 weeks, like that is a team that I can't even remember," Chase Briscoe said.
Ad
Trending

Briscoe has not finished worse than 23rd in the last nine races. The 30-year-old also defended his 2024 Southern 500 win at Darlington Raceway last weekend.

"I still don't feel like we've showed what we're capable of. I mean, tonight I definitely felt like we did, but like I feel like what we did is very realistic for us to do a lot, like when we put everything together. And yeah, I think the sky's the limit for us. I think internally, we definitely feel like we're a championship caliber team," he added.
Ad
Ad

Briscoe has shown outstanding speed with multiple poles in Crown Jewel races. He earned his sixth pole of the season at Iowa Speedway, which marked seven front-row starts in his last eleven qualifying runs. He also claimed three straight poles at Michigan this year.

Chase Briscoe secures 7 extra playoff points at Darlington

Chase Briscoe took over the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing from Martin Truex Jr. after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down after the end of the last season.

Ad

He started this season with the pole for the Daytona 500 and secured his spot in the playoffs for the third time in his Cup career with a win at Pocono Raceway. Briscoe led 72 of 160 laps and held off teammate Denny Hamlin over the final laps. Last weekend's win at Darlington added seven extra playoff points to his total of 10 before the race, which makes entry to the Final Four much more doable. Moreover, 10 of 16 Cup playoff drivers finished 17th or worse at Darlington.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe has not finished better than 17th in three starts at the Gateway Motorsports Park, which will host the second playoff race this weekend.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications