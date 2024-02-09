"The sport is better with your podcast" - Denny Hamlin looks back on talks with NASCAR management before launching his own podcast

Denny Hamlin is one personality in NASCAR who cannot be identified as just a driver in the sport. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, along with driving the #11 Toyota Camry XSE for Coach Gibbs, is part owner of his own Cup Series outfit with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Hamlin, along with competing in the highest echelon of the sport from behind the wheel as well as being the owner of a two-car racing outfit, launched his very own podcast last year. Owing to his perception of the sport, the Chesterfield native has managed to make waves among fans, for better or for worse.

Denny Hamlin recently opened up about how his now popular podcast Actions Detrimental came about on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s media publication Dirty Mo Media. Sitting down with WTVR.com, the former Daytona 500 champion recalled how talks with officials from the governing body went before launching Actions Detrimental.

He said:

"I had to sit down with, you know, upper management of NASCAR. And I said, 'Listen, this is my podcast. And there's 80% of the time, I'm going to be pretty positive about what's going on. But my job is to be, you know, subjective and obviously, objective about what I see. And you're going to have to deal with the 20% that's negative.'"

He added further:

"We both came out of that conversation and they conceded to the fact that the sport is better with your podcast. Tens of thousands of people that listen to that every single week, we were talking to the core fan that is that is tuning into the races each and every week."

Fans can find Denny Hamlin's thoughts on everything related to NASCAR on his podcast from his performances during a race to the controversies capturing the sport at the time.

A look into Denny Hamlin's odds of winning the upcoming 2024 Daytona 500

Having already tasted victory at NASCAR's crown jewel event, Denny Hamlin will head into the 2024 Daytona 500 with hopes of kicking off the regular season in a similar fashion to that of the Busch Light Clash.

Going into the 500-mile-long race at the 2.5-mile-long track, Hamlin's odds of winning the event stand at +1000 according to Hard Rock Bet.

It remains to be seen if the JGR driver can visit the victory lane at the famed Daytona International Speedway once again this year. The event will go live on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.