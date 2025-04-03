"The sport has been way better without it": Bubba Wallace gets real on NASCAR's confederate flag ban and the emotional fallout

In June of 2020, Bubba Wallace urged NASCAR to institute a ban against confederate flags appearing on track, which the organization followed through on, stating that they were doing so in the spirit of bringing all people together to enjoy racing. After the American Civil War, the flag was adopted as an emblem of Southern Heritage, but it was also seen as a symbol of white supremacy and slavery.

Wallace's efforts caused a complete ban of the flag at events, and reflecting on it since, the driver believed that that the sport has benefitted from the decision.

During a recent appearance on the morning radio show The Breakfast Club, the 23XI Racing driver was asked about the feeling of other drivers after Wallace had pushed to have NASCAR ban the flags.

"I think we all came together as one, in unison, and I think that's all you can ask for in sports. But, for the ones that didn't necessarily want it banned, they didn't come forward or show their displeasure. I can honestly say the sport has been way better without it."

Bubba Wallace also spoke about the fans' reactions to the change, stating that he went from being a well-liked racer to receiving a lot of negativity on-track and off it as well.

"The year or two after that was rough, you know. I went from being one of the most favorable drivers, to now the boos and stuff and that's okay because it's sports," the driver said.

The ban on the confederate flags was announced in June 2020, just before the Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway. Bubba Wallace, driving for Petty Motorsports at the time, showed up with his #43 car in a black paint scheme, with the words “Compassion, Love, Understanding” written on the hood and the logo of the Black Lives Matter movement on the sides.

Bubba Wallace discusses how he deals with the responsibility of being the only black driver

While the Duel 1 at Daytona winner Bubba Wallace isn't the only black NASCAR driver, he is the only black racer at the Cup Level. He explained that while he did feel some responsibility for how he portrayed himself, he also had the intent of being a force in the sport, which sometimes involved crossing lines.

"I sense a responsibility there to carry myself the right way, but also show that I'm here to stay and make a name for myself as well so the only way to create boundaries is to cross them and figure out what to do and what not to do. So, I've made some mistakes along the way but it's shaped me, helped me become who I am today."

Apart from Bubba Wallace, the other full-time driver who is black is Rajah Caruth, who races for Spire Motorsports, driving their #71 truck in the Truck Series.

