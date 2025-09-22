The story behind New Hampshire’s most unusual NASCAR prize explained

NASCAR has a number of different trophies on the list. Over the years, different places have come with different trophy ideas rather than having a simple plain silverware for the winner.

The trophies are often interesting, and one of a kind. In today's article, we will delve deeper into New Hampshire Motor Speedway's fascinating trophy.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway, situated in New England, presents one of the most unusual NASCAR trophies, the giant lobster trophy. The winner gets a 20-25 pound American lobster and celebrates the victory with it.

Following the celebration, the lobster's shell is taxidermied for the winner, while the meat gets cooked and delivered to the winning pit crew. The lobster is usually sourced from nearby restaurants, and the biggest and most eye-catching one gets presented as the trophy.

This has been a tradition in New Hampshire since seafood plays a significant role in the state's economy. The trophy is a nod to the local lobster culture as New Hampshire is known for its lobsters and other seafood.

Ryan Blaney won at New Hampshire NASCAR race

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed the Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Following his victory, he was presented with the iconic Lobster Trophy to celebrate.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) salutes fans after winning the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

The #12 driver started his race in second place after a decent qualifying effort on Saturday. After starting his race behind the pole sitter, Joey Logano, his teammate, Blaney, went on to finish the first Stage in P1.

In Stage 2, Blaney dropped down to fourth place, while Logano finished on top. However, in the final stage, Ryan Blaney held Josh Berry off to secure the victory and qualify for the next round of playoffs.

"That was probably the hardest 20 laps that I drove," the Team Penske driver said. "I was trying to kind of bide my stuff and pull Josh a little bit, then he really started coming. It was all I could do to hold him off, trying new lanes."

"That was good and clean racing. I appreciate Josh for not throwing me the bumper when he could have. What a cool day, what a cool weekend. Super fast car. Really have been strong through the playoffs. It's great to get a win in the first race of the round," he further added.

While Ryan Blaney is through to the next round, four drivers are under the cutoff line after the first race of the NASCAR playoffs round of 12. They are Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace.

