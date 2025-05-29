“The trash-talking has been ongoing”: Kevin Harvick shares candid thoughts on ‘breaking the ice’ and racing against son Keelan in CARS Tour 

This coming Saturday, Kevin Harvick will race against his son and budding speedster Keelan Harvick for the very first time. Per reports, the exhilarating father-son action will take place at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California.

Competing in the CARS Tour West isn’t just about winning the trophy for Keelan. It is also about upholding his family’s legacy. The 12-year-old prodigy will be wheeling the No. 62 Hunt Brothers machine while his father will take on the No. 29 late model entry.

Reflecting on the same during a recent interview with FloRacing, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion said (0:15),

“It's going to be very unique. I would tell you that Keelan is very competitive, and I would tell you that the trash-talking has been ongoing since we decided this was what we were going to do.”

From a dad's perspective, sharing a racetrack, that too located in his hometown, was nothing that Kevin Harvick had planned on doing after retirement. As such, this one is going to be special for the father-son duo.

“It would be great for the series and the fans and the town and everybody to do that, and also for us as a family to kind of break that ice and get that first race under our belt would be quite an experience,” Kevin Harvick added.

Kevin Harvick owns the series alongside Justin Marks, Jeff Burton, and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. He and his son are currently under a partnership with Rackley W.A.R. for the 2025 season, which includes their direct involvement in the organization’s Super Late Model and Pro Late Model programs. In addition to that, Harvick will serve as a consultant to the team’s NASCAR Truck Series program.

Kevin Harvick names the drivers to watch out for this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway

This coming Sunday, i.e., June 1, the NASCAR Cup Series will host its 14th race of the season at Nashville Superspeedway. On that note, Kevin Harvick named the drivers with the most to prove at the 1.33-mile intermediate speedway.

Harvick will have his eyes out for Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and last week’s winner, Ross Chastain. In the latest episode of his Happy Hour Podcast, the NASCAR veteran said (quoted by On3),

“I think that the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski) being back on track is a huge moment. Being able to finish a race, get a top five, have the speed they’ve had for the last few weeks. I think that William Byron will be frustrated and motivated. Ross Chastain, he’s been to Victory Lane at this track. I think that those guys, and we’ve seen it happen with others, can take that momentum of what they’ve been doing… and produce some results there.”

“I think that that No. 11 car (Hamlin) — he was in the mix, capable of being in contention to win that race last week, and they didn’t get the car full of fuel, ran out of gas, had to come to pit road, didn’t get the results. So, I think that those guys could be tough to beat if they continue to have the performance in their car like they’ve had,” he added.

Named Cracker Barrel 400, the 300-lap event will be televised on Amazon Prime Video, 7 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch the coverage live or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

