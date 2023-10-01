“The truck looked more hurt than he did”: Fans react to Zane Smith hitting his tire carrier during NASCAR Truck race

In Saturday's Truck Series race, the tire carrier for Zane Smith's No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team walked away from a terrifying incident on the pit road.

Charles Plank, the tire carrier for Zane Smith, was involved in the horrifying incident.

When Smith was getting near his pit stall, it seemed that his brakes seized up or he encountered another problem, sending him spinning into his pit stall. There, he collided with Plank.

However, Charles Plank was unaffected when his truck's driver threw him into the air. Plank's unfazed reaction left fans in a hilarious state after the incident.

"The truck looked more hurt than he did 😂" a fan wrote

The moment the crew member nearly flipped the car over was frightening to watch. He managed to get back up and did his best to complete his work.

Smith's truck started having clutch problems soon after his pit road incident, which made him wait behind the wall for extensive repairs. Due to the long repair process, Smith ended 32nd, many laps down. Due to the repairs, Smith is currently below the playoff cut line and in danger of being eliminated.

Zane Smith's 'heart sank' during his pit lane accident with the tire carrier during NASCAR Truck race

Zane Smith was involved in a scary accident with his tire carrier. Charles Plank, despite getting hit by the car, landed on his feet and walked away like nothing happened.

After the race, Smith took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to acknowledge the accident. He wrote:

"Heart sunk when this happened. Glad Charles is okay. Our day snowballed after this with our clutch issue. 1 goal in mind for homestead."

Despite a pretty jarring collision that actually damaged Smith's truck, Plank was not only unharmed but also continued with the pit stop. Later, Plank said that he made an unsuccessful attempt to jump over Smith's truck and avoid being struck by Smith.

"It looks like I almost cleared it jumping over. I'm glad I made it on the deck lid, instead of getting underneath it. We're ready for the next stop," Plank said to FS1.

Front Row Racing confirmed that Plank is okay and unharmed.