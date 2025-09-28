"The truth hurts": NASCAR fans respond as Ryan Blaney slams doubts over playoff champions

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has made it clear that he’s had enough of people questioning the legitimacy of playoff-era champions. Speaking candidly, Blaney pushed back at critics who downplay the difficulty of the current championship format and expressed that winning in this era is as tough as it was earlier.Blaney’s remarks highlight an ongoing debate within NASCAR circles. Ever since the playoff system replaced the full-season points model, fans and insiders have argued whether the new format rewards consistency or sometimes luck plays a big factor. But for Blaney, the idea that his or any other champion’s title is less meaningful doesn’t sit right.Ryan Blaney shared his comments on the current playoff system talking to the media via Frontstretch.Fans were quick to respond to Blaney's remarks, and several fans shared their opinions on his statements.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;The truth hurts.&quot;Connor Cummins @18RacingFan18LINKThe truth hurts&quot;While I’m in support of a full season format, if we go back to that, what happens when we have another 02 kenseth?&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Problem is people say it in a way that is absolute. It’s an opinion. Fact is they are champions. Dislike it all you want. Scream it’s not legitimate. It is,&quot; another fan wrote.Here are some more reactions to Blaney's remarks:&quot;Of course he’ll say that all the Mickey champions love this format.&quot;Justin Champagne @ChampagneRacinLINKOf course he’ll say that all the Mickey champions love this format&quot;IDGAF what pisses him off. Logano isn't a legitimate 3x champion and he probably didn't deserve the one he won either. Logano probably deserved his 1st championship,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Hey Blaney, no Penske drivers have legitimately won a championship for 10 years,&quot; another fan wrote.Ryan Blaney sheds light on his mindset as he moves further in the NASCAR playoffsRyan Blaney shared an insight into his mindset as he secured qualification into the Round of 8 with his victory in the USA Today 301 last weekend. He isn’t allowing himself or his team to get too comfortable as he advances deeper into the Cup playoffs.While many drivers might see securing a spot in the next round as a chance to exhale, Blaney made it clear that his approach is all about maintaining momentum.&quot;I'm a big believer in keeping your head down and keeping the momentum that you have and not going kick feet up for two weeks just because you're in the next round. You have to stay in a competitive mode and your mentality of racing and go run hard every single week. The only thing that changes is maybe you can look at Vegas a little bit earlier than what you would, and that's really the only difference in this team's mentality with the spot,&quot; Ryan Blaney said via Frontstretch.Blaney won the 2023 NASCAR Cup championship and was the runner-up finisher during the 2024 season, behind teammate Joey Logano. He currently leads the Cup Series rankings, after winning the race in New Hampshire last weekend.