“The wait is over, May has returned”: Kyle Larson sends powerful message for his ‘unfinished business’

Kyle Larson posted a motivational video with a powerful message as he prepares for the Indy-NASCAR Double for the second year running. He took on the challenge last year, too, but extreme weather conditions made it impossible to achieve.

The Double Duty is an extreme challenge undertaken by stock racing drivers. The challenge includes participating in IndyCar's Indianapolis 500 first and then flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to race in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, driving for a total of 1,100 miles. This is an extreme test of endurance and flexibility for the drivers as they race in open-wheel and stock racing on the same day.

Many NASCAR drivers have attempted the challenge throughout the years, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson undertook it in 2024. However, bad weather conditions delayed the IndyCar race (NASCAR gave him a waiver, and his playoff berth was safe). Shortly after, he announced that he would undertake the challenge again in 2025.

As the race nears this season, Larson shared a video on his social media with a powerful message, mentioning his "unfinished business".

"The month of May, for most, is just another turn of the page, but here it means more."

"Two tracks, two races, 1,100 miles, one of the greatest challenges in motorsports, the Double, a challenge reserved for the bold, tried by few, conquered by none," Larson said in the video. "Last year, the rain had its say. The moment slipped away, but some dreams don't fade. They wait, and now the wait is over. May has returned, and with it, unfinished business. Let's get to work," he concluded.

"It starts now," he captioned the social media post.

Larson will run the Indy 500 under the Arrows McLaren tag in a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

Kyle Larson reveals his aim as he returns to the Indy500 in 2025

Larson's unsuccessful attempt last year has fueled him to take on the challenge once again this year. In an earlier interview, he told McLaren that his motivation to race in the Indy 500 this year is to complete the race and the entire Double Duty challenge.

"My biggest motivation for doing it again is to actually complete the 1,100 miles. I just think it’s a cool feat. There haven’t been many people that have attempted it. We somewhat got to attempt it last year, but we didn’t get to run the second half of it, so I want to complete all the laps," Kyle Larson said.

In the sport's long history, only Tony Stewart has ever managed to complete the 1,100 miles in both races, however, he did not win. Accomplishing the challenge with a win is an untouched feat, and Kyle Larson prepares to change history with it.

