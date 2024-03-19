"The world must be ending": NASCAR fans react to Denny Hamlin & Chase Elliott's unanimous views on tire falloff

The 2024 Food City 500 has been one of the most talked about NASCAR Cup races at Bristol Motor Speedway, especially when there has been an ongoing horsepower debate in the sport.

Drivers and fans alongside analysts and broadcasters have long asked for the seventh generation of Cup Series cars to make more power, but to no avail.

However, the recent race at Bristol proved how major tire degradation can also be a solution to the sport's short-track woes. Denny Hamlin, an advocate for more power, took to X to comment on how rival driver Chase Elliott's views during an interview intertwined exactly with his thoughts.

Fans took note of Hamlin's acknowledgment of Elliott's point of view and expressed their thoughts on the comments on social media. Owing to the duo's infamous run-in at Martinsville Speedway more than 5 years ago, NASCAR fans could not help themselves but joke around the Hamlin-Elliott feud from a while back.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Denny and Chase agreeing on something?!?!?? The world must be ending....," they wrote.

Some fans were appreciative of Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott speaking out on NASCAR's issues publically.

"I think the biggest names in NASCAR need to speak out more like this," they wrote.

Others were busy with celebrating Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Bristol.

Meanwhile, some fans gave their views on the sport's other current issues.

"Tire wear races will always be better. It showed at Bristol. Older guys can adapt. You saw what the younger guys did. Burned them up !!," they wrote.

Outlaw country artist Cody Jinks to serve as Grand Marshal during upcoming NASCAR Xfinity race in Austin

The 2024 Focussed Health 250 at the Circuit of the Americas will be seeing drivers fire their engines to outlaw country singer Cody Jinks' command. The independent artist has been named the event's Grand Marshal ahead of the race going live on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET.

Elaborating on the opportunity to collaborate with NASCAR's first road course event of the 2024 season, the 43-year-old Texas native told Jayski.com:

“I’ve always been a fan, and I’ve gotten to know several of the NASCAR folks over the years. I’m told they even play our music in the garages. I’m excited for this opportunity and looking forward to the race.”

Cody Jinks will also be seen on Xfinity Series regular Hailie Deegan's car during the 48-lap-long event, promoting Jinks' newest album 'Change The Game'. Cup Series drivers will also be seen racing in Austin, Texas on Sunday after the junior nationwide series crowns a winner. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix goes live on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.