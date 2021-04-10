Rain halts Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway was red-flagged after 90-laps due to heavy rain. The race was delayed for 30 minutes as track dryers were out from an earlier downpour.

Only one stage was completed.

Thunderstorms were predicted for Friday evening at the Ridgeway, Virginia venue and after the initial delay, the radar looked good for all 250 laps to be run. NASCAR was looking to get back to racing at around 10:30 p.m.

Will the Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 be postponed?

The Air Titans used to dry the speedway were not deployed initially because of the heavy rain. If and when they get the word to start, it could take about an hour to get the surface ready to race.

Should the race be postponed, there is a chance it may not resume until Monday because Saturday night does not look promising. The Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has a scheduled 7:30 p.m. green flag.

According to Weather.com, showers are likely, with the possibility of a thunderstorm during the evening and lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.