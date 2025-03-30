'The year I become Mrs. B': Harrison Burton’s fiancee Jenna shares a carousel of pictures as she celebrates her 23rd birthday

Xfinity Series racer Harrison Burton's fiancee, Jenna Petty, recently celebrated her 23rd birthday with fellow NASCAR couples and her soon-to-be husband. She shared a series of images on social media with her followers from a dinner at Ever Andalo.

Ad

Burton was joined by NASCAR Cup Series racers Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, along with their wives, Marissa Gilliland and McCall Smith, respectively. Jenna also shared a video cutting a cake in a chic floral white top. She posted the carousel of images and videos on Instagram with a heartwarming caption, hinting at her marriage.

"twenty-three!!! the year i become mrs. b🫢"

Ad

Trending

Burton and Jenna have been together since 2017 and were engaged in 2024 at Gapstow Bridge in New York. The couple shared their engagement posts on social media and have now decided to get married.

Jenna has been counting down to her marriage this year in October with several posts on her social media. Her latest post is another reminder in the series of updates about her marriage. The post has garnered attention from her followers, who were quick to wish her a happy birthday.

Ad

She has been a constant on the race tracks, supporting Burton, and she frequently shares updates on Instagram. After Burton's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Jenna wrote on Instagram:

"Lucky as can be, traveling the world with you"

Ad

Harrison Burton races for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series in #25 Ford. He was seen with close friends and Front Row Motorsports duo Gilliland and Smith on Jenna's 23rd birthday celebration. Burton is frequently spotted playing golf with Gilliland and believes he can join his friends in the Cup Series.

Harrison Burton is finding his way back to the Cup Series with AM Racing

Harrison Burton spins during the Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville. Source: Getty

Harrison Burton spent three seasons driving full-time with the Wood Brothers in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2022 to 2024. Despite some notable performances, like winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last year, he was dropped from the team for the 2025 season. Burton joined the Xfinity team AM Racing and remained grateful for the opportunity as he spoke with NASCAR after joining the team:

Ad

"It’s a privilege to drive a race car in NASCAR, in any of the top three series. So obviously, it’s not what I wanted to happen. I didn’t want to lose my job, right? But what I did do is learned a lot from this experience. I feel like I’m a better race car driver than when I was in Xfinity, and AM Racing has confidence in me that I can help them turn their program around and get it where it needs to be as well."

While Harrison Burton remains confident about the 2025 season, the results have been far from favorable for the 24-year-old. He has yet to find a top-five finish this year, with his best finish being sixth, which came in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona. He is currently in the 15th position on the Xfinity championship table after seven races with 158 points and hopes to turn around his 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback