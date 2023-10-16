“Them cheating Fords I tell you what”: NASCAR fans react to Ryan Blaney getting disqualified at Las Vegas race 

NASCAR fans were up in arms and blamed the Ford cars after Ryan Blaney was disqualified from the playoff race in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 15).

Team Penske No.12 competed in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and finished in sixth place to conclude Sunday’s South Point 400, which is the penultimate round of the postseason.

However, as per Nascar.com, in the post-race inspections, the officials ruled that the left-front damper on the No. 12 car did not meet the overall specified length outlined in Section 14.11.3.5 of the NASCAR Rule Book. As a result, Ryan Blaney had to relinquish the eight stage points he collected throughout the 267-lap event.

Following the announcement of the disqualification, NASCAR fans took to social media to give their reactions to the news, with one fan blaming the Ford cars, writing:

"THEM CHEATIN FORDS I TELL U WHAT."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ryan Blaney analyzes his playoff race in Las Vegas

Before the post-race inspections, Ryan Blaney claimed that he believed that he could run third in the race given the pace he showcased at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

As per NBC.com, Blaney in his post-race interview said:

“I thought we could have maybe run third. That was probably the best we were gonna get to, but lost some ground there on the last stop and ran out of laps to get it back. Overall, it wasn’t a bad effort. You’re trying to get every point that you can because all of them matter.”

Williams Byron took sixth place after his disqualification and added that he was satisfied with his overall race:

“We definitely need to just work on our build and how we build loose, but our No. 24 Relay Payments Chevrolet was solid. The points are a lot tighter than we would want them to be, so we just have to have two good weeks, and hopefully, go to Homestead and have a little bit better long-run speed. But overall, happy with our execution.”

Although neither Ryan Blaney nor Team Penske have released any statements regarding the disqualifications, the team will have the opportunity to appeal the decision before the next round.

Blaney will look to regain momentum and bounce back in Miami next week as he slips to P8 in the standings after the race in Las Vegas on Sunday.