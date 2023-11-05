"There could've been team orders" - Kyle Busch's opinion on Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill's NASCAR Xfinity Series debacle at Martinsville

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch gave his thoughts on the disastrous outfall between RCR's Xfinity teammates Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill at Martinsville Speedway, where both drivers took each other out of title contention.

In the final lap of the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville, Creed and Hill were both vying for the win to clinch the final spot in the championship four. However an aggressive move by the former wrecked Hill while allowing Justin Allgaier to take the dub.

Cole Custer who was also caught up in the melee secured a spot in the final four while both RCR drivers were left bickering at the end of the race. The outcry from the result was magnified when team owner Richard Childress and VP of competition Andy Petree both blamed Creed for the catastrophic outcome.

With Kyle Busch being a part of the same organization, he was asked his thoughts about the outfall and how the team could have prevented it. The #8 Chevy driver suggested the team could have implemented team orders but deferred from doing so as Custer was a threat, hence both drivers needed to win.

"Yeah, that was tough, I think the biggest problem there was just they were both fighting for a win. They both knew that they needed to win the race to move on to the final four, because the #00 [Cole Custer] was too close." he told Frontstretch.

"If there was a little bit more gap between the #00, I think there could've been some team orders, like 'Hey the #2 [Creed] needs to win, the #21[Hill] needs to finish second'. But they just let those guys race it out and race it out how thought they needed to race it out," he added.

Cole Custer was the biggest beneficiary of the brewing rivalry between RCR teammates as he went on to win the championship in Phoenix, after barely managing to secure a spot in the championship four.

Kyle Busch explains how Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill could have fought fairly

Giving a piece of advice to Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill, Kyle Busch recalled his battle with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin back in 2017 at the same track.

In the Round of 8 race at Martinsville, Kyle Busch moved Hamlin to score the win and book his ticket for the finale. He mentioned that although his teammate was angry, both Gibbs' cars finished the race.

"There is a respectful way of doing it sometimes, Denny and I have been in that situation before where I've moved him out of the way just a tiny bit to score the win at Martinsville in 2017 and he wasn't too thrilled about it but I didn't crash him and Gibbs car still ended in victory lane, I think that needs to happe,." Kyle Busch told Frontstretch.

With Sheldon Creed splitting with RCR, both drivers are more likely to continue their rivalry next season.