"There are guys way worse than me": Ryan Blaney defends what NASCAR fans get wrong about his radio outbursts

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has been heard lashing out on his radio during the race numerous times. The driver is known for fiery outbursts during the race, based on various incidents throughout his career. The 2023 Cup Series champion acknowledges this as an issue himself and wishes that he does not react aggressively, bursting out his emotions during racing incidents, but he also believes that it's a part of his nature, and he only does it to vent his feelings.

There are examples like the Indianapolis Brickyard 400 race last season, where the driver got frustrated due to a chaotic restart that changed the race's outcome. Another example is Atlanta, last year in September, where Blaney criticized Chris Buescher, post a collision that ruined his race.

The 31-year-old driver was recently asked on this topic, and he expressed himself and his intentions behind his radio outbursts. He implied that the fans don't quite understand why it happens and make assumptions about him.

"I do it to myself a little bit, but if I have a little thing on the radio and I get frustrated, people are like, “Oh, he’s losing his mind. That’s not the case. I have my 10 seconds of frustration, and I just have to let it out. Listen to other guys, man. There are guys way worse than me. If I don’t get it out, it just bundles up. It’s weird because I’m not like that out of the car. Like at home I don't ever get to that point," Ryan Blaney responded to what do people get wrong about him while speaking with Jeff Gluck on The Athletic.

Blaney is currently ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. He finished third in the Great American Getaway 400 race last weekend, delivering a strong result for his team.

Ryan Blaney shares about his most miserable experience in a race car

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, has been in the sport for quite a long time now. Through his journey. The driver has experienced both good and bad memories. Blaney is in his eighth season with Team Penske and overall his tenth season in the Cup Series.

During the same interview with Jeff Gluck, Blaney was asked about his worst experience ever in a racing car, to which he shared a story dating back to 2019.

"Phoenix Fall Race, 2019. We were in the Round of 8, trying to get to Homestead. Essentially had to win. We ran third, but I had the flu, and obviously, I didn’t feel good at all. I was hydrating all day, but then in the car, I didn’t sweat anything out, so I had to pee really badly. I thought my bladder was going to burst and I felt like crap," Blaney said via The Athletic

Ryan Blaney in 2019 Source: Imagn

Blaney finished third in the race even after his struggles. Holding pee for several laps at high speeds would surely be an uncomfortable experience, and he would hope nothing of this sort happens ever again.

