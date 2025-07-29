“There were a lot of signs”: Bubba Wallace makes feelings known on his Indianapolis vision becoming an ‘unbelievable’ reality

Nobody imagined Bubba Wallace winning one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But it happened, making Wallace the first Black driver to win at the iconic racetrack and propelling him into the playoffs.

In an X post, the 23XI Racing icon wrote that several signs said he would win. He was not being superstitious; just simply grateful for the love and support from his fans.

“I’m not much of the superstitious type but there were a lot of signs when waking up Sunday morning that led me to manifesting tons of positivity,” Bubba Wallace wrote. “Walked in the drivers meeting and said I’m gonna be the one taking that trophy home. Nothing or nobody was gonna take the vision I had for Sunday away from me.”

Wallace displayed both skill and perseverance as he held off the defending winner, Kyle Larson, through two consecutive late-race restarts. In the end, he crossed the finish line 0.222 seconds ahead of the Hendrick Motorsports ace.

“To see it all play out and come together… it’s still unbelievable even though I believed it before it all happened. Life is crazy. The support and love is well heard and felt. Appreciate you all!” Wallace added.

Wallace’s last win was recorded at Kansas back in 2022. He is currently in his sixth year with 23XI Racing, jointly owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

As things stand, Bubba Wallace is the only 23XI driver to qualify for the playoffs. The team fields two other drivers, Tyler Reddick (No. 45) and series newcomer Riley Herbst (No. 35), who wound up being 29th (DNF) and 26th, respectively, on Sunday.

“They deserved it”- Denny Hamlin spends “bittersweet” moments with Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis

Bubba Wallace (L) and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, pose with the Brickyard 400 trophy at the yard of bricks after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400- Source: Getty

For Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace’s victory at this year’s Brickyard 400 was bittersweet. He loved the fact that Wallace made the playoffs amid all the legal fracas that the team had been going through lately. However, winning as a driver would have made him happier.

Hamlin kissed the bricks at Indianapolis with his family (his newborn baby was there too!) and Wallace by his side. Later on, he posted a couple of pictures from the day on X, and captioned them:

“Kissing the bricks as an owner is bittersweet. Wish I was doing it with my 11 team. They gave me everything I needed this weekend. But I’m happy for @BubbaWallace and @23XIRacing. They deserved it.”

Next up for the drivers is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, August 3, the 350-lap event will be televised on the USA network (3:30 p.m. ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

