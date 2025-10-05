  • NASCAR
  • Joey Logano
  • “There was nobody else looking to pick me up”: Joey Logano reveals emotional reason behind his motivation to win for Roger Penske

“There was nobody else looking to pick me up”: Joey Logano reveals emotional reason behind his motivation to win for Roger Penske

By Sashwat Deo
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:45 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Championship - Source: Imagn
Joey Logano and team owner Roger Penske - NASCAR Cup Championship - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano recently shared his thoughts about his honest motivation to win and lift NASCAR titles. The 3-time Cup Series champion credits his team owner, Roger Penske, for playing an important role in his life and driving him to greater heights for Team Penske

Ad

Logano and Team Penske have become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to performing in the NASCAR playoffs. With names on the Cup from the last three seasons and Ryan Blaney already punching the ticket for the next round this year, Penske is among the favorites to lift their sixth Cup Series championship this season.

Regardless of the many achievements Blaney and Logano have brought to the Mooresville organization, the No. 22 Ford driver has a strong connection with Penske that still drives him for more accolades.

Ad
Trending
“I want to (win a title) for him because he’s done a lot for me,” Joey Logano said in a conversation with NBC Sports. “There was nobody else looking to pick me up (for the 2013 season). He’s helped me out in a lot of different ways. He cares in ways that you wouldn’t think that somebody of that caliber, that level, just being that busy and stuff going on, that would even think about the little things that are going on in somebody’s life.
Ad

He emphasized the uncertainty of his career after getting released from Joe Gibbs Racing and talked about the respect Penske holds in his heart. He added:

“If your parents have done a lot for you, what do you want your parents to be? Proud of you. You want them to be proud of what you become and what you’re doing. I just want him to be proud of me.”
Ad

Joey Logano believes the key aspect is to survive in the NASCAR playoffs

Joey Logano struggled to chalk up performances in the first few races of the season until the Texas Motor Speedway race, which booked his playoff spot. However, the 35-year-old still showed underwhelming performances in comparison to his other top rivals like Hendrick and JGR drivers.

Ad

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano addresses how survival becomes a key aspect to stay in the current playoff format. He said:

“The goal is to obviously win when it matters the most. And right now is when it matters the most. There's the most on the line.The championship's always the number one goal. And, um, no matter where you start the playoffs, as long as you're still in it, you've got a chance. And we've proven that in the past many times. So we've got to stay alive.Just continue to move on.”
Ad

Nevertheless, Joey Logano has shown a strong change in the graph when NASCAR ventured into the playoffs. In his last 4 playoff races before Charlotte Roval, the Ford driver managed 3 top-five finishes.

About the author
Sashwat Deo

Sashwat Deo

Twitter icon

Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.

Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.

Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.

When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sashwat Deo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications