“There was nobody else looking to pick me up”: Joey Logano reveals emotional reason behind his motivation to win for Roger Penske

Joey Logano recently shared his thoughts about his honest motivation to win and lift NASCAR titles. The 3-time Cup Series champion credits his team owner, Roger Penske, for playing an important role in his life and driving him to greater heights for Team PenskeLogano and Team Penske have become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to performing in the NASCAR playoffs. With names on the Cup from the last three seasons and Ryan Blaney already punching the ticket for the next round this year, Penske is among the favorites to lift their sixth Cup Series championship this season.Regardless of the many achievements Blaney and Logano have brought to the Mooresville organization, the No. 22 Ford driver has a strong connection with Penske that still drives him for more accolades.“I want to (win a title) for him because he’s done a lot for me,” Joey Logano said in a conversation with NBC Sports. “There was nobody else looking to pick me up (for the 2013 season). He’s helped me out in a lot of different ways. He cares in ways that you wouldn’t think that somebody of that caliber, that level, just being that busy and stuff going on, that would even think about the little things that are going on in somebody’s life.He emphasized the uncertainty of his career after getting released from Joe Gibbs Racing and talked about the respect Penske holds in his heart. He added:“If your parents have done a lot for you, what do you want your parents to be? Proud of you. You want them to be proud of what you become and what you’re doing. I just want him to be proud of me.”Joey Logano believes the key aspect is to survive in the NASCAR playoffsJoey Logano struggled to chalk up performances in the first few races of the season until the Texas Motor Speedway race, which booked his playoff spot. However, the 35-year-old still showed underwhelming performances in comparison to his other top rivals like Hendrick and JGR drivers.In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano addresses how survival becomes a key aspect to stay in the current playoff format. He said:“The goal is to obviously win when it matters the most. And right now is when it matters the most. There's the most on the line.The championship's always the number one goal. And, um, no matter where you start the playoffs, as long as you're still in it, you've got a chance. And we've proven that in the past many times. So we've got to stay alive.Just continue to move on.”Nevertheless, Joey Logano has shown a strong change in the graph when NASCAR ventured into the playoffs. In his last 4 playoff races before Charlotte Roval, the Ford driver managed 3 top-five finishes.