"There is an optical illusion": Denny Hamlin demands an upgrade after Kyle Larson's photo finish at Kansas 

Denny Hamlin shared his biggest complaint with NASCAR in the aftermath of Kyle Larson's Kansas win over Chris Buescher. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed that the sport needs to put better cameras in place to make such decisions as they had to at Kansas.

The decision in subject was to decide who won the race between Larson and Buescher as both drivers seemingly finished the line at the same time. Although it was Buescher who was announced as the race-winner at first, minutes later the win was handed to Larson as he crossed the line ahead of the RFK driver by a margin of 0.001 seconds.

And to make such tight calls, Hamlin urged NASCAR to have better cameras. During a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said,

"I asked for better cameras at the start/finish line after Atlanta. It is blurry. I’m not disputing Kyle Larson won the race at all. But I’m telling you, there is an optical illusion on this. There’s a reflection off of #5’s front splitter that makes it look further ahead than it actually is," he said. [20:13]

He mentioned how some experts in F1 were tweeting about how Larson's spoiler looked further ahead, which according to Hamlin, wasn't the case because the spoilers are the same on all cars.

"It’s a reflection. If you look at the light on center of the #5’s splitter, that light is blurred and shoved forward. There’s no question about it. It’s definitely an optical illusion," he added [21:03].

Denny Hamlin believes Kansas finish is good for NASCAR

Further talking about the Larson-Buescher finish, Denny Hamlin claimed that the result is a good thing for NASCAR and everyone else, even though it might've come at the expense of making a couple of people upset.

"It’s good for the sport. It’s good for everyone. It sucked for Chris Buescher. It sucked for me. Another race inside 10 laps to go I’m leading," Hamlin said [23:15].

But once again, Hamlin brought the attention back to the need for camera upgrades at racetracks to make such close calls. In fact, the #11 driver claimed NASCAR should’ve taken longer to announce the final decision and deemed it at the moment “too close to call.”

Having said that, Hamlin added that NASCAR got the result right, that it was indeed Larson who won the race.

Still, he pressed on the need for upgrading the cameras, wondering what could be the harm in that while also admitting that considering Kansas was "a perfect race for crying out loud," they have to complain about something.