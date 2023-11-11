“There was a reason we made that decision”: Tony Stewart explains Cole Custer’s demotion to Xfinity Series

Cole Custer moved to NASCAR Xfinity Series this season after running a three-consecutive season in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing. During this tenure, Custer only managed to secure one win with a career-best finish at 16th place in the playoff standings and considering it Stewart-Haas Racing opted to demote him to Xfinity Series this year.

However, the move turned out to be a career revival for Custer as he won three races this year, including last Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway which earned him his first ever Xfinity championship.

In an interview with motorsports.com, SHR co-owner Tony Stewart explains Custer’s demotion to Xfinity Series. Stewart revealed that it was a calculative decision to give him confidence and to build character. He also praised his driver’s ability to quickly adapt this role and although the decision had already been made to have Custer run another season in Xfinity.

Stewart said:

“It was a calculated decision to move him back, and it was for him to gain confidence. His confidence has grown, the leadership side is coming into play, as well. I think it’s a valid question that, yeah, when a driver makes it to the big show and then has to step back one series, there’s a lot of things that could go wrong. But there was a reason we made that decision."

“It’s character-building. And it’s like I told him (after he won Saturday), ‘This is why we did what we did, and this is what you’re doing, the steps that you’re making and the progress you’ve made this year is exactly what we were hoping for.’ ”

“He’s doing the right things” - Tony Stewart hopeful for Cole Custer’s Cup Series return

Tony Stewart believes that the 25-year-old driver will return to NASCAR’s top-level series soon. He also feels that Cole Custer's NASCAR future remains bright because of the performance and maturity he has shown this year.

Stewart said:

“He’s doing the right things. He will end up in a Cup car at some point I feel like in the future. He’s doing the work. He’s been a great leader at the shop with these guys. I have the utmost confidence that he will be back in a Cup car at some point.”

Cole Custer ended a breakout season, with three wins (including season-finale win), 14 top-5 and 21 top-10 finishes in 33 races.