Jimmie Johnson recently hosted Scott Dixon, the six time IndyCar champion, at Legacy Motor Club in Daytona. During an interview with the latter, he opened up on a potential Daytona 500 attempt in the future.

The 44 year old, who's currently driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, was in attendance at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. It's worth mentioning that Helio Castroneves, another IndyCar legend, is all set to take the field on Sunday in the Daytona 500.

However, Dixon's presence was at Legacy Motor Club, the team owned by Jimmie Johnson. When asked by a reporter at Frontstretch whether he intends to participate in the Great American Race one day, Scott Dixon replied:

"There’s always a chance...Jimmie and I were actually talking about it this morning. Obviously, there’s lots of things we have to work out, but we’ll try and figure something out," Dixon said. [1:23]

He claimed that he's excited to be back at Daytona and to cheer on the 7x Cup champion and few of his other friends. Dixon said that it has been a decade since the last time he attended the Daytona 500 weekend.

He added that even though he was at the racetrack for the Rolex 24 not long ago, being at Daytona felt 'weird'.

"It’s definitely a very different scene and group," Dixon said. [00:18]

Scott Dixon shares his take on differences between NASCAR and IndyCar

Ever since his debut in the 2003 season, Scott Dixon has been a staple in IndyCar racing. His other racing ventures include racing in the Rolex 24, CART, as well as his upcoming stint in IMSA for Meyer Shank Racing.

However, Dixon has never turned a lap in a stock car in a NASCAR race. But when he was asked to share his thoughts on the differences between the single-seater in IndyCar and the Next Gen stock cars of NASCAR, the Kiwi claimed it's 'the same thing'.

"It's four wheels and a steering wheel and everybody is trying to go as fast as possible and win a race. The basics are the same but obviously there's a lot of difference especially with oval racing and obviously IndyCar has little bit. But it's just fun to see the different process, a lot of familiar faces but it's different, that's for sure," Dixon described.

Dixon was also asked whether he'd had a word with his IndyCar rival Helio Castroneves. The Brazilian was announced as Trackhouse Racing's entry with the Project 91 program in the Daytona 500. While his Duel 1 race ended in a DNF finish, Castroneves is ensured a starting spot on the grid for Sunday's big race.

Speaking about Castroneves, Scott Dixon revealed he hadn't caught up with him. He said that the last time they spoke was at Rolex 24 when he was announced to be running the Daytona 500.

Dixon claimed that Castroneves was 'very excited' as he hoped he gets to finish the race which to him is '90% of the deal here'.

