“There’s no hole to get in”: Taylor Gray on Rajah Caruth’s last lap move during NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

Tricon Garage youngster Taylor Gray was left wondering about Rajah Caruth's movements following the 13-man last-lap crash at the Truck Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR's truck action was back for the 2024 season in a chaotic fashion, with the Fresh From Florida 250 race in Daytona featuring a record number of crashes. The climax came on the final lap when Caruth attempted to maneuver into the outside lane behind third-place runner Jack Wood.

However, the move went awry as Caruth misjudged his position, clipping Wood's No. 91 truck in the left rear and setting off a chain reaction of chaos. As a result, the No. 91 made contact with the No. 17 of Tricon Garage's teenage driver Taylor Gray, sending his truck upwards.

Within seconds, Daniel Dye, driving for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, collided with Gray's truck and sent the 18-year-old airborne and over the top of the pack. Subsequently, Gray's truck made contact with the roof of his older brother Tanner Gray's vehicle, as well as with Christian Eckes and Bayley Currey's trucks.

Gray spoke to Frontstretch following the race, where he expressed bewilderment over Rajah Caruth's actions. He said:

"Yeah, I'm fine. Just looking at the replay. I like Rajah a lot, I just don't know what he was doing. I mean I looked at the replay, there's no hole to get in.

"The No. 91 is obviously still as right front. And I don't know if he's trying to stall the lane and misjudged it or what. He just got the 91 on the left rear, and obviously, you guys saw it from there."

Taylor Gray 'pissed off' following Daytona crash

The 18-year-old was left disappointed as he lamented the missed opportunity for victory. He further commented:

"We had a really good JBL Tundra TRD Pro. It sucks, really bad. We were in a really good position to win and that's taken away from us. So, I'm pissed off."

Reflecting on his experience during the harrowing crash, Taylor Gray expressed optimism, stating:

"I think you're just happy to not get in the catch fence. I think once you get upside down, you just, you're waiting to get up in the catch fence. So, once you step back, you're like, 'Ah, thank goodness.' I didn't get the catch fence, catch fence makes things a lot worse. So, it's really not that bad.

Taylor Gray was taken to the infield care center following his crash in the Truck Series race and subsequently released.