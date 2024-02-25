“There’s been a lot of history at Atlanta”: Kyle Busch aiming for the double this weekend after winning the NASCAR Truck Series race

Spire Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series driver Kyle Busch showcases his desire to clinch a double victory at the second race weekend of the 2024 season.

A day preceding the Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race, the 135-lap NASCAR Craftsman FR8 208 Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway went underway. It was Kyle Busch's 14th Truck Series appearance on the recently repaved asphalt, where the 38-year-old secured another Truck Series title.

Busch has recorded several notable achievements under his name at the quad-shaped oval. This includes two NASCAR Cup Series wins, three Xfinity Series wins, and six Truck Series wins. It means that Kyle Busch has an old connection with the track, having a total of 56 race starts across all formats.

Post his exhilarating Atlanta win, Busch showcased his excitement and expressed his desire to secure a double-victory at the Speedway. He posted the message on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"At Atlanta, there's been a lot of history here when it races at Atlanta. From Billy Ballew [Motorsports] days all the way to the KBM days [Kyle Busch Motorsports] and now to Spire days."

The 38-year-old Las Vegas native added:

"Let's go for two, let's get another one tomorrow. Sweep the weekend, I've had a few brooms."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch paves the way for his Atlanta triumph during the closing laps on NASCAR's second race weekend

Kyle Busch wasn't in a position to smell the victory burnouts until the closing laps of the race. However, the lead that led to the seventh Truck Series triumph of the #7 Spire Motorsports driver came at lap 129 of the 135-lap race, when Busch overtook Grant Enfinger.

During the final lap, Busch, Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, and Taylor Gray were glued together. However, Busch was successful in his quest for victory, keeping his rivals behind him until the checkered flag dropped, and claimed victory in the second Truck Series race on the NASCAR calendar.

Post the victory burnouts, the winningest driver in the realm of NASCAR Truck Series exited his car and opened up to a reporter about his stint at Atlanta.

Busch's message was posted on FOX's X (formerly Twitter) account:

"You got to have guys behind you that are willing to work with you and [Ty] Majeski was that guy today for me. I wanted to get us all [Spire Motorsports teammates] on the bottom that time."

The 65x Truck Series winner added:

"We did, we drove right up to the front, and then I was going to try to control both lanes. [As] soon as I pulled out to the top, the bottom went away."

Expand Tweet