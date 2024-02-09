“There's a lot more potential there”: Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer is adamant to defend his title in 2024

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is set to roll out next week and Cole Custer, the defending champion, will compete throughout the season to defend his title. The #00 Ford driver impressed everyone with his driving skills last year, taking three wins, including the season-final race at Phoenix Raceway.

Daytona International Speedway will host the opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race and Custer will look to replicate last year’s performance.

During an interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Cole Custer expressed optimism about the potential for success in the future. He believes there is still a lot more potential to unlock and aims to capitalize on it by winning more races in 2024.

“There's a lot more potential there. I think we can go out and try and win more races with how we finish the season. I think the sky's the limit. I think we have really fast cars with the Stewart-Haas Xfinity cars right now, and we just got to do the details right and keep the intensity to try and go win every weekend,” Custer said.

Expand Tweet

In addition to three wins in the Xfinity Series last year, Custer dominated the season scoring 14 top-5 and 21 top-10 finishes in 33 races.

Cole Custer spoke about running another NASCAR Xfinity Series season

After running a three-consecutive season in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Ladera Ranch, California native moved to NASCAR’s second-tier series.

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on the decision to step down from the Cup Series, Cole Custer admitted that it had been tough at that time. He mentioned the positive aspects of running another Xfinity season in 2024. He feels privileged to be running for esteemed figures like Tony Stewart and Gene Haas in the Xfinity Series.

“You try and just focus on what you have at hand. I think, obviously, taking the step back down the Xfinity Series, that was, at the time, maybe a little bit tough. But I think, you know, you have a great opportunity in front of you. Like, you have an opportunity to go win races in championships and in any series of NASCAR. That's such a great opportunity to run for Tony Stewart and Gene Haas and go get the trophies and championships. So I think you can't really be in a better spot there,” Custer said.

Catch Cole Custer in action when the 2024 Xfinity season kicks off at Daytona on February 17.