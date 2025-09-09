“There’s a lot of what-ifs”: Joey Logano bracing for unpredictable challenges in the Bristol night race

Joey Logano, fresh off the pressure cooker of the opening playoff rounds, finds himself staring down the unforgiving Bristol night race with a mix of anticipation and quiet determination, A place where even champions tread lightly. He finished fifth during the most recent Cup playoff race at Illinois last weekend and looks almost set to qualify for the round of 12 of the playoffs.

Ad

For Logano, the real challenge looms in Bristol, as the new tire compound and ever-changing track conditions could flip the script in a heartbeat. Even after winning three NASCAR Cup Series championships, the driver still feels the pressure before a major race weekend like the one next weekend at Bristol.

Logano recently shared his thoughts on what he and his team need to do right to perform up to the mark during the Bass Pro Shops Night race this weekend.

Ad

Trending

"Hopefully, we can bring a car that's fast there, and we can compete. There's a lot of what-ifs and unknowns going into Bristol, more than normal, with the new tire, the temperature, and if it's going to fall off or not. ... The track has so many different swings, and the race itself can go in so many different ways." Joey Logano said via FOX Sports

Ad

The pressure will definitely be high for Logano at Bristol, as he had a disappointing finish at 20th place during the first playoff race at Darlington. The 35-year-old driver currently lies 21 points above the round of 12 cutoff line.

Joey Logano shares about his anxious nature ahead of the important race in Bristol this weekend.

Amid the intense pressure of the NASCAR playoffs, even a three-time Cup champion like Joey Logano gets nervous. As he eyes the upcoming elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Logano’s reflection is strikingly honest.

Ad

The Team Penske racing driver recently shed light on his feelings and thoughts before a major race.

"I’m an anxious person in general," Logano said about the elimination-style, 10-race playoff system. "I’m just always thinking about stuff. I'm fine with it. I've learned to love that. I feel like it makes me better as a driver, having that pressure on me. So I'm OK with that. But to say it's comfortable, that would be a lie. I don't think anyone in the playoffs would say it's comfortable. I remember Jimmie Johnson said it's 10 weeks of hell. He's about right, but he was pretty good at handling it as well." Joey Logano said via Fox Sports

Logano currently finds himself ranked tenth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, scoring 2064 points so far. He has scored four top-five finishes with one win this year and hopes to deliver a strong result during the Cup race this weekend, even if he feels anxious before it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.