“There's no one that's in their class”: NASCAR insider reacts to Kyle Larson’s dominant Kansas win

NASCAR insider, Jordan Bianchi, shared his thoughts on Kyle Larson’s third win of the 2025 season. Bianchi claimed that the #5 team outclassed everybody by delivering such a commanding performance in Kansas on Sunday.
Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports star, delivered a commanding victory at the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway, marking his third win of the season. Larson, who had acquired the pole position during qualifying, led for 221 out of the 267 laps and won both stages.
He earned the maximum points in the race with 61 and surpassed his teammate William Byron in the overall Cup standings. After his 32nd victory in his Cup career, he moved up to 29th on the all-time wins list. Christopher Bell finished second, 0.712 seconds behind Larson, and Ryan Blaney finished third by 0.832 seconds.
Jordan Bianchi, the veteran journalist for The Athletic, on his podcast, the Teardown, reacted to the 'butt-kicking' performance by Hendricks Motorsports' #5. He said:
"We need to get Kyle Larson and the five team. They're just do when they are on and they're flawless. Like they're there's no one that's in their class. Like they're just unbeatable. I mean Kyle Larson We have to tip our cap a perfect weekend started on the pole led 221 laps of 267 won both stages, you know even got the fastest lap point, you know max point 61 like I mean This was a complete butt kicking by the five team."
Larson, the new 2025 Cup Series leader, broke a major record at Kansas Speedway and talked about it in the post-race interview.
Kyle Larson makes his feelings known on earning exclusive NASCAR milestone
The Kansas victory marked a significant milestone in Larson’s career: he surpassed 10,000 laps led in the NASCAR Cup Series, becoming only the 22nd driver in history to achieve this feat. Before Larson, the record for most laps led at Kansas Speedway was held by Jimmie Johnson with 197, a mark Larson shattered during this race.
Reflecting on his accomplishment, Larson expressed surprise and pride, stating in a post-race interview that he hadn’t realized the milestone was within reach until just before the event. In the post-race interview, Larson talked about tying Dale Jarrett for career wins and setting a new laps-led record at Kansas. He said,
"I didn't know any of this was possible leading into the day, but then, yeah, before the race, they said I was just 100 and something laps away from 10,000, and so I figured, after we won the first couple of stages, I was close to doing it, so that was neat, but then. Yeah. To tie Dale Jarrett, and I guess you said I've led the most laps here now at Kansas Speedway—that's pretty real. So, yeah, really cool. I just love this track, and you love coming here with a great car."
With this third win of the 2025 season, Kyle Larson moved to the top of the Cup Series standings with 469 points and extended his season tally to eight stage wins, more than double that of any other driver.
