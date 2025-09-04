"There's not a perfect system": Joey Logano's playoff stance challenged by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has commented on Joey Logano's thoughts on the playoff system. Logano, a three-time Cup champion, had claimed that as a fan, he wants to see drivers scared and the current playoff system does that.

Logano mentioned that if a driver scored a lot of points in the regular season but didn't make it to the final four, then it would be their fault as they didn't capitalize on their head start. The Penske driver defended the playoff system against not being legit.

"Just because it didn't work out for you, it doesn't mean change the rules," Logano had said.

Taking up this subject on his podcast recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Joey Logano is a legitimate champion. But at the same time, he claimed that the playoff system needs a change.

Earnhardt said that while every championship is unique, the single race format isn't the best way to crown a champion. He emphasized again that the #22 driver's achievements deserve to be celebrated and a criticism of the format takes nothing away from them.

"I know people use him as an example as to why we need change. It's a good example to use. But he did win it. He does have the trophy. His name's on the stat sheet and forever... But I think we can all agree that there's not a perfect system. There never will be a perfect playoff format. But we all do think that there needs to be a little bit bigger of a sample size of final races for that final round and I think that's probably what we're going to get," Earnhardt described. [30:05]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes his guess on how NASCAR may tweak the playoff system

Further sharing his thoughts on the subject of the playoff system, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that a change is coming as NASCAR has 'warmed up to the idea'. And based on what he believes about the upcoming change in the system, Earnhardt pointed to a system which isn't that far away from the current one.

It's worth mentioning that under the current system, after the regular season, 16 drivers qualify for the playoffs. Then four drivers are eliminated from each round of the playoffs until four are left for the final race.

"I would say if I had to guess, we're looking at a probably a three or four race round to decide the title," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [29:12]

Dale Jr. claimed that in the light of the recent comments from Joey Logano, and an upcoming change in the system, the Penske driver can 'go to bed feeling comfortable and confident'.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see what changes NASCAR introduces to the playoff system in future.

